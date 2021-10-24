Drake dresses up as a cowboy for his Halloween-themed birthday party





Birthday boy Drake arrives at Goya Studio in LA for his Halloween-themed party (Photo: Backgrid) Drake celebrated his 35th birthday with a big costume party in Los Angeles. The Canadian rapper threw a celeb birthday party in Los Angeles last night, attended by famous faces like Larsa Pippen and French Montana. Birthday boy Drake dressed for the occasion in a cowboy costume, complete with a white cowboy hat, a brown fringed jacket, and a western medallion hanging from his collar. He was seen arriving at the scene in a silver car where the One Dance singer looked set to party the night before his birthday today. Heading into Halloween, many guests opted to dress up for the costume-themed party, with Larsa, wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, stunning in a tight silver dress and blonde wig. Moviegoers will instantly recognize the character of TV personalities like Elvira Hancock from Scarface, with a friend wearing the iconic white costume and red shirt of the main character. Larsa Pippen stuns in blonde as she arrives with friends to the Drakes party dressed up as characters from Scarface (Photo: Backgrid) Not everyone chose to dress, but or maybe he didn’t get the memo as NBA star Kahwi Leonard was spotted arriving at the Goya. Studio wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and white sneakers. Drakes father Dennis Graham, meanwhile, went all out with a dazzling white suit as he helped his son celebrate the big day.

Dennis Graham dresses all in white for his son Drakes’ birthday party in Los Angeles (Photo: Backgrid) The offset rapper rocked out wearing an impressive gold silk shirt and Gucci jewelry, while model Draya Michele stripped it all down with a daring outfit.

Offset arrives at Drakes’ birthday party in Los Angeles (Photo: Backgrid)

American model Draya Michele wowed in a daring outfit (Photo: Backgrid)

Drake is 35 today and has shared a few birthday tributes to Instagram

