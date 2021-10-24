Fashion
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups scores first satisfying victory: we played as well as we could play
Chauncey Billups walked into the Portland Trail Blazers locker room after a 134-105 victory over Phoenix on Saturday night and immediately got a feel for what to expect after securing his first coaching victory.
I knew I was in trouble when, before entering, people started raising their cameras, Billups said.
Damian Lillard returned the ball to Billups as he walked in, congratulated him on his first win, and then he and the team started dousing their coach with bottled water.
All I know is the water was cold as hell, Billups said with a smile after the game. Could you find room temperature water or something like that?
The water of the party might have been chilly, but the pouring team had certainly been sizzling through every facet of their victory over the defending Western Conference champions.
The Blazers shot 54.3% from the field and produced 24 assists. Most notably, they limited the Suns’ offense, keeping them at 47 points in the first half while suppressing their transition play.
It was an incredible victory for us today, said Billups. The things are chained. We just played extremely hard.
Few could have seen such a performance coming.
After a 0-4 preseason, Billups and several players said implementing a new offense and defense under a new coaching staff will take time. Growing pains were expected. The Blazers then came out and lost 124-121 to Sacramento in Wednesday’s season opener.
Three days after losing to a Kings team that didn’t make the playoffs last season, the Blazers blasted the Suns, who lost last season in the NBA Finals and swept Portland in the regular season.
We played as well as we could play, said Billups.
Of course, this victory doesn’t magically make the Blazers’ NBA title contenders. It doesn’t mean that they’ve completely crossed the line as a team, either. Growing pains are probably still to be expected.
But the performance set the bar for the level of performance Billups envisions for this team. Now they have a point of reference.
It was just beautiful to see, said Billups. Not just for me, but for guys to see what they were capable of when they were focused.
The Blazers spent practice Thursday and Friday reviewing mistakes against the Kings. Players are expected to learn the details of attacking and defense and to put maximum effort into their execution. Billups said he felt the effort was there for the most part against the Kings, but not the execution.
Blazers forward Nassir Little said Billups and the assistant coaches are very detailed in their approach.
They don’t let anything slip through the cracks, Little said.
It leads to accountability.
It’s so detailed that if you mess up the game it’s up to you, Little said.
One area the Blazers wanted to fix was their transition defense.
We were a bad defensive transition team, said Billups.
Ahead of the game, Billups told the team they should focus on getting a good start, and that would require focusing on sprinting defense to keep Phoenix from racking up quick braking points.
The Blazers ended up allowing six transition points after surrendering 20 on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Playing good defense led to more offensive opportunities, Billups said, and once the shots started to fall, it fueled the defense even more.
When you have shots to go, it helps your defense, Billups said. People play with confidence. Everyone moves the ball, shares the ball. There were times when it seemed like we had six guys on the floor. People with so many different multiple efforts defensively. So, it was fun to be a part of it.
Now the Blazers have a gameplay video where players can actually see what offense and defense are supposed to look like.
I think it’s always good for the players to see that, said Billups. To continue to cheer on how hard we played. How selfless we played on both sides. Showing several efforts defensively.
Billups said he would watch the game on Saturday night. The team planned to leave for Los Angeles on Sunday, where they will play against the Clippers on Monday. On their way, the Blazers will meet and likely watch the video of the team game.
At some point this season, the Blazers will likely fall as hard as the Suns on Saturday.
The thing with the NBA, man, said Billups. You can’t celebrate this game more than this night. The Clippers are next. It’s a tough team.
But for a fleeting day, Billups may celebrate his first victory. He said the ball was heading to his trophy room, which is currently at his home in Denver.
This rises to the top of my accomplishments in my trophy room, Billups said. That bullet will be right there. Win for the first time. Playing with a team that really believes in me, in what myself and the staff are trying to do.
This victory came against a good friend, Phoenix coach Monty Williams.
He just congratulated me, said Billups. He said: Congratulations on your first victory. You got these guys playing hard and good. Maintain it.
Now Billups will face another close friend in the coaching world. Billups spent last season as an assistant with the Clippers under coach Tyronn Lue.
The two speak often and Billups has said they will likely speak in Los Angeles. Billups also plans to have dinner on Sunday with his second daughter, Ciara, who attends USC’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance.
It’s going to be a great trip, he said.
After a great victory and a great time for a new head coach.
We were all excited for him, Little said. Excited for ourselves. Especially with the way we played tonight.
– Aaron Fentress | [email protected] | @AaronJFentress (Twitter), @AaronJFentress (Instagram), @AaronFentress (Facebook).
