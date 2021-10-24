Fashion
NFL Fashion Records – The Best Pre-Game Outfit Before A Busy 7 Week
The seventh NFL Sunday of the 2021 season has arrived, and many players are hoping for their fair share of luck as we reach the midpoint.
Several players will face their former teams or visit former playing fields as two AFC powers (Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans) face off in a rematch of last season’s conference title game. Raised stakes are rife as an NFL season finds its rhythm, so it’s fair for everyone to get dressed.
With several highly anticipated matches to look forward to, let’s take a look at the best pre-game leads from the Sunday Slate of Week 7.
QB Aaron Rodgers, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., WR Davante Adams, RB Aaron Jones
The Packers have rebounded in a big way since their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Green Bay is only the second team in league history to win five straight games immediately. after a loss of 35 years and more. points (1991 Detroit Lions).
To the surprise of very few, Rodgers has remained as calm, calm and serene as he appears in this week’s pre-game outfit as the fall weather sets in. He had 12 touchdowns for a single interception during Green Bay’s winning streak.
Week 7 could bring more luck for the Packers, who have the NFL’s best home record (16-2) since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019.
12 arrives at Lambeau.#WASvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/L6PP3HQXRz
Green Bay Packers (@packers) 24 October 2021
Tonyan, who has started four games this season after reaching a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2020, sported a look similar to his “National Tight Ends Day” QB.
This football party was first created by George Kittle in 2018 to be celebrated every fourth Sunday in October.
.@RobTonJr arrive for #NationalTightEndsDay! pic.twitter.com/YvBEnmHL7c
Green Bay Packers (@packers) 24 October 2021
This class party #NationalTightEndsDay is here! pic.twitter.com/pozanVFZFB
NFL (@NFL) 24 October 2021
Adams, who enters a touchdown reception this week before tying Sterling Sharpe (65) for the third-highest number in Packers history, made sure to do stunts with the right kicking set before to take the field.
@ tae15adams #WASvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nJehSfK2GL
Green Bay Packers (@packers) 24 October 2021
And of course, Jones is never far away in his signature sombrero. Hopefully that can help break his three-game streak without a rushed touchdown against the league’s 19th-ranked top defense.
Sunday morning @ Showtyme_33! #WASvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/B3lM8CVBsw
Green Bay Packers (@packers) 24 October 2021
Kansas City Chiefs
QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Josh Gordon, TE Travis Kelce, S Tyrann Mathieu, S Juan Thornhill
Always precise and focused, Mahomes enters Week 7 with another dapper pre-game number as Kansas City seeks back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Despite an interception in five straight games, the 2018 MVP has multiple touchdown passes in each of his last nine starts dating back to last season.
Asked about his team’s progress so far, Mahomes was honest about how he felt: “We are still far from where we want to be.”
Luckily for Kansas City fans, the team seem well prepared to handle business and find their rhythm.
QB1 has arrived #KCvsTEN | @Oakley pic.twitter.com/oopnsya3Hk
Kansas City Chiefs (@Chefs) 24 October 2021
Nissan Stadium pic.twitter.com/WHjnTRhutM
Kansas City Chiefs (@Chefs) 24 October 2021
QB Sam Darnold
The fourth-year Carolina signalman kept his pre-game appearance simple before visiting MetLife Stadium as an opponent for the first time in his career as the Panthers prepare to face the New York Giants . While Darnold won’t face the New York Jets, with whom he spent his first three seasons as a pro, his return to New York could help turn things around for Carolina.
Last week, he posted his season’s lowest single-game completion rate (41.5%) en route to the Panthers’ third straight loss since kick-off in 2021 with a 3-4 record. 0.
Sam Darnold registers pic.twitter.com/RvskSyNoK4
Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) 24 October 2021
New York Jets
QB Zach Wilson
A well-deserved week off could help the Jets bounce back from their own struggles. Wilson pulled out the windbreaker ahead of his first road trip against the New England Patriots, who are 12-0 at home against rookie quarterbacks since Bill Belichick became head coach.
New York will most certainly rely on Wilson to warm up their offense this week. The Jets have registered just 79 yards and go scoreless in the first quarter of the season, making them the first team since the 2008 Lions to not score in the first quarter in six games.
@ZachWilson pic.twitter.com/hwAadus1E6
New York Jets (@nyjets) 24 October 2021
QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, S Vonn Bell
It’s incredibly easy for the Bengals to look and feel great heading into Week 7. The team’s four wins have already equaled last season’s total as they enter the showdown. Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens, leaders of the AFC (5-1).
Burrow & Co. will have their work cut out for them given the team’s recent struggles against their division rival. Cincy scored just six combined points in two games against the Ravens last season and has only scored one offensive touchdown in the last three games.
.@JoeyB arrived in style pic.twitter.com/0wUElqFZrS
Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) 24 October 2021
Top o ‘the morning for you’ pic.twitter.com/sWf5I4J5mg
Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) 24 October 2021
Titans of Tennessee
QB Ryan Tannehill, Puppies
What heart is not warmed by a litter of puppies?
The Titans have a partnership with the Nashville Humane Association and Mars Petcare, so it’s okay to lead the way for these furry friends.
Tannehill, who sits fifth in the QBR since becoming Tennessee’s starting quarterback in mid-2019, made sure to get his fair share of luck from a new friend.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Tannehill has partnered with Mars Petcare to ensure these puppies and more can find safe homes.
Different types of photos arriving today. Adopt! #KCvsTEN @nashvillehumane X @MarsPetcareUS pic.twitter.com/b4TSJuPxSH
Tennessee Titans (@Titans) 24 October 2021
Ryan Tannehill teamed up with @MarsPetcareUS to announce that they will cover $ 100,000 in adoption fees at local shelters in Nashville and Kansas City this weekend (10/22 – 10/24) to help deserving pets find loving homes.
Wednesday quick hits https://t.co/Q6uPqKbB0N
Tennessee Titans (@Titans) 20 October 2021
Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise Brown, WR Rashod Bateman, S Chuck Clark, CB Marlon Humphrey, FB Patrick Ricard
Brown is arguably having his best season since turning pro in 2019. He’s averaging a career-best 15.2 yards per receiving and is on track for his first season with 1,000 receiving yards. That said, the third-year pro tallied for 35 receiving yards last week.
Fortunately, however, few things can boost self-confidence better than the ties Brown sported when he entered M&T stadium.
Ready for the game. pic.twitter.com/jER8HuXMce
Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) 24 October 2021
Well, of course it depends if you ask Ricard about the intricacies of fashion.
I clearly have the best loot on the team https://t.co/JBkSerdnZ3
Pat Ricard (@ PRic508) 24 October 2021
ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.
