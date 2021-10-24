Connect with us

Larsa Pippen attends Drake's Halloween party in silk robe and blonde wig

Larsa Pippen was spotted in Hollywood on Saturday night showing off her murderous figure and sporting a blonde wig.

According to reports, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 47, attended Drake’s Halloween party. She looked stunning in a white satin dress that fell to her ankles. The garment flaunted her cleavage and featured a thigh-high slit, helping to show off her toned pins. Her thin straps clung to her shoulders, showcasing her skinny arms.

She teamed the look with a pair of high heeled black sandals adorned with crystals. For the occasion, Larsa sported a glamorous makeup application that included black eyeliner, mascara, a hint of blush, and a pink undertone of lipstick. She also rocked a mid-length platinum blonde wig with bangs and a blunt cut.

Larsa’s look was a tribute to Michelle Pfeiffer’s character, Elvira Hancock in “Scarface”.

