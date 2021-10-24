Larsa Pippen attends Drake’s Halloween party in silk robe and blonde wig





Larsa Pippen was spotted in Hollywood on Saturday night showing off her murderous figure and sporting a blonde wig. She went for an iconic look According to reports, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 47, attended Drake’s Halloween party. She looked stunning in a white satin dress that fell to her ankles. The garment flaunted her cleavage and featured a thigh-high slit, helping to show off her toned pins. Her thin straps clung to her shoulders, showcasing her skinny arms. She teamed the look with a pair of high heeled black sandals adorned with crystals. For the occasion, Larsa sported a glamorous makeup application that included black eyeliner, mascara, a hint of blush, and a pink undertone of lipstick. She also rocked a mid-length platinum blonde wig with bangs and a blunt cut. Larsa’s look was a tribute to Michelle Pfeiffer’s character, Elvira Hancock in “Scarface”. Related to what you read: flashing her wig

The influencer showcased her look by posting a video selfie to her Instagram Stories. Larsa was pictured getting out of her car, dressed in her Halloween costume. She was pictured as she walked to the spot while holding the hand of a friend who dressed like the character of Al Pacino in a pinstriped white suit and a red shirt. The mother of four carried a small sequined handbag to complete her look. Larsa’s long locks initially exceeded her waist, but last week her hair was cut shorter, as seen on her Instagram post. It was even more evident in a video she made for Boombod. A big sale Larsa recently celebrated the sale of her Florida mansion she owned with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. According to Realtor.com, the domain hit the market for $ 16 million in 2009, but was sold for $ 10.55 million a month ago. In a previous interview, Larsa revealed to Gimme that she added $ 1.5 million worth of her own cars, including a Mercedes G63 AMG, a Porsche 911 GTU RS and a Ferrari 488 Pista. However, the property was sold without the vehicles. Amazing location The mansion, located at 2571 Del Lago Drive, had waterfront views and was known as Villa Del Lago in the Harbor Beach community of Fort Lauderdale. According to South Florida Business Journal, the new owners are Shahram Abbass Khaledi, the manager of the HK Global Trading Duty Free Shop and his wife, Ilka Igly Khaledi. Scottie and I built this house together and made some amazing memories there. We hope the new owners enjoy it as much as we do, Pippen said in the interview. Showing support Last week, Larsa made headlines for commenting on her ex-boyfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s recent engagement to boyfriend Travis Barker. As reported by American weekly, a fan asked Larsa during an Instagram Q&A if she was happy for her former friend. She replied, I knew he was the guy.

