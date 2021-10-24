Georgia v University of North Carolina

Athens, Georgia

22 October 2021

SCY double encounter

Team scores Women: Georgia 175 North Carolina 120 Men: Georgia 164.5 North Carolina 130.5

Full results

The University of Georgia men and women opened their 2021-22 season by sweeping North Carolina in a double meet in Athens on Friday. The Bulldog men were led by their powerful sophomore class, while their female team was led by an experienced senior class. Georgia featured the 200 IM relay and the 400 freestyle relay in both competitions.

Summary of the meeting of the men

The Bulldogs’ much vaunted sophomore class was on full display, with Luca crying and Jake magahey both winning two individual victories.

Magahey, the reigning NCAA 500 freestyle champion, started his day winning the 1000 freestyle, even dividing 4: 31-4: 31 to hit the first in 9: 02.97. Minutes later, the Dacula, Ga. Native returned to the pool again to narrowly win the 200 freestyle against his junior teammate Zach Hils, 1: 36.37 over Hils 1: 36.55. Magahey showed impressive closing speed in the 200, charging at home with a blazing 23.81 speed for the win. Magahey ended his day by demonstrating his freestyle versatility in the 400 freestyle relay, posting a 43.97 swim in the third stop of the Georgias A relay. He joined Dillon Downing, Ananda Lim and Bradley Dunham on this relay. to display the fastest time of the day in 2: 56.89.

Don’t be outdone, Grade 2 Bulldog Luca crying posted an early season speed over all three flight distances. The Sacramento, Calif., Native started his day with a brilliant split of 20.24 flies on Georgias’ winning medley relay. He joined Wesley Ng, Harrison Wayner and Dillon Downing for a touchdown in 1: 26.32, almost 2 seconds ahead of the UNCs A relay. Urlando returned a few events later to win the 200 butterfly in 1:43, 37 and ended his day winning the 100 butterfly in 46.43. Urlando is well ahead of the pace of last year, where he opened the season with a time of 1: 45.73 and 47.01.

Both Urlando and Magahey are coming off spectacular freshman campaigns, Magahey winning the 500 and finishing second in the 1650 at the NCAA Championships, while Orlando reached the A final in the 100 and 200 butterfly.

UNC was led by senior Valdas Abaliksta, who swept the breaststroke events that day. The fifth-year Lithuanian, now studying at UNC, started his day winning the 100 breaststroke by more than a full second in 54.55. The All American then returned to the 200 breaststroke to win again in 2: 00.11.

Other individual winners

100 backstroke: Wesley Ng (Georgia) 47.56

50 Free: Dillon Downing (Georgia) 12/20

100 free: Zach Hils (Georgia) 44.17

200 backstroke: Ian Grum (Georgia) 1: 45.08

500 free: Andrew Abruzzo (Georgia) 4: 22.44

200 IM: Jay Baker (North Carolina) 1: 51.73

Summary of the meeting of women

The Georgia women were led by a pair of senior All Americans, with Dakota-Luther and Gabi FaAmausili, fifth year, both winning two individual events. In addition to that experience, two star freshmen, Dune Coetzee and Abby McCulloh, also made their debuts for the Bulldogs.

New Zealand native FaAmausili started off the competition using a quick half-back to win the 100 backstroke in 54.43, touching just ahead of teammate Millie Sansome. The All American later returned to win the 100 freestyle in 49.77, hitting almost a full second ahead of sophomore teammate Maxine Parker. The 100 free is a quick start to his fifth season in Athens, as Fa’Amausili started his season last year in 50.29.

Senior journeyman Dakota-Luther also put in two good performances on his debut in the season. Luther started his day with a massive swim in his flagship event, the 200 fly. The 2017 US World Championship team member clocked 1: 56.93 to almost three seconds ahead of freshman Mia Abruzzo. Luther later returned to win the 100 butterfly as well, posting a 54.31. Both of these swims are faster than its seasonal opening hours of a season ago.

Dune Coetzee, a South African Olympian from Tokyo 2020, made her short course debut on Saturday for Georgia, easily winning the 200 freestyle by more than a full second in 1: 47.52. A native of Pretoria, Coetzee competed in the 4 × 200 freestyle relay in Tokyo. She also returned later to demonstrate some versatility, taking third place in the 100 butterfly in 55.07.

Her classmate Abby McCulloh won both her individual events that day for Georgia. Originally hired at Auburn, McCulloh changed her roster to join the state’s Georgia Bulldogs after Auburn and former head coach Gary Taylor went their separate ways last spring. She clocked a huge time to start the competition in the 1000, touching in 9: 44.84 to win by almost 20 seconds. This time is currently the second fastest 1000 in the country this season, behind Tokyo 2020 Olympian Erica Sullivan. McColloh later returned to win the 500 by more than 7 seconds, edging compatriot Rachel Stege in 4: 45.25 to 4: 54.35.

UNC was led that day by senior Grace Countie, who won the 50 freestyle in 22.35. The US senior from Raleigh also swam the 200 freestyle, touching third place in 1: 48.56.

Other individual event winners

100 chest: Zoie Hartman (Georgia) 59.82

100 back: Millie Sansome (Georgia) 1: 58.88

200 chest: Zoie Hartman (Georgia) 2: 11.48

200 IM: Lexi Rudolph (North Carolina) 2: 03.54

Georgia will return to the pool in a massive early-season showdown with Florida on Thursday in Gainesville, while UNC return to competition on Nov. 5 when they host Georgia Tech at Chapel Hill.