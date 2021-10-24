Arab Fashion Week Kicks Off With Barbie Receiving 2021 Fashion Icon Award and Jeremy Scott Presents Moschinos Barbie Inspired Collection





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates- Kicking off Arab Fashion Week in Dubai, Arab Fashion Council hosted the fashion icon … [+] Rewards. Jeremy Scott, Creative Director of Moschino, presented the collection inspired by the Barbie brand.

Photo credit: Allyson Portee

Under the stars of Dubai, to kick off Arab Fashion Week in Dubai, the Arab Fashion Council (AFC) hosted the Fashion Icon Awards where Barbie was named the 2021 fashion icon; and Jeremy Scott, Creative Director of Moschino, presented the collection inspired by the Barbie brand. Tonight was the first time the Fashion Icon Awards were revealed in person. Last year was the inaugural year which was presented digitally due to the pandemic, and where Lebanese singer Maya Diab won the Fashion Icon Award. Tonight, she presented the trophy to Kim Culmone, Head of Global Design for Barbie. The AFC has sought to recognize Barbie as the most diverse fashion doll in the world. Each year, the fashion icon is voted on by a panel of over 500 industry members, who vote anonymously over a 10-month period each year. The trophy is designed by Jacob Abrian, founder and CEO of AFC, depicting a female figure with wings spread above her head, made in Lebanon with over a hundred hours of work. At night, as well as Arab Fashion Week is made possible by Etihad Airways and Maserati. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates- The Arab Fashion Council hosted the Fashion Icon Awards where Barbie was nominated for 2021 … [+] Fashion icon; and Jeremy Scott, Creative Director of Moschino, presented the collection inspired by the Barbie brand.

Photo credit: Allyson Portee

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Mohammed Aqra, AFC’s chief strategy officer, made the nightly collaborations possible, who said in board notes that a fashion icon is a role model who inspires ideology, change and sets trends. Barbie is that icon who has always inspired generations of children to embrace the best of over 200 careers. In reference to fashion, Barbie is always a main figure who ignites the sense of creativity and the love of fashion from the start of a designer career. For over 60 years, Barbie has inspired designers around the world, including the legacy of Creative Directors. It’s time for Barbie to be named the fashion icon in honor of a lifetime’s work. The evening took place in the Dubai Design District with a star-studded pink carpet evening of Emirati royalty and the fashion industry. Jacob Abrian, founder of the AFC opened the evening by welcoming the guests. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates- Jeremy Scott, Creative Director of Moschino receives the Medal of Honor award, awarded by … [+] Arab Fashion Council and presented by Mohammed Aqra.

Photo credit: Allyson Portee

Jeremy Scott, wearing a blush pink tuxedo with tails, received the AFC Medal of Honor, presented him with my Mohammed Aqra. In his speech, he quickly thanked the Arab Fashion Council before presenting Moschino archival pieces from a Barbie-inspired collection. The rooms were bright, colorful and fun. Emanne Beasha, 13-year-old Jordan-American opera singer, winner of the 5e season of Arab Got Talent and the finalist of the fourteenth season of Americas Got Talent gave a feature film performance of Puccinis Oh my dear daddy during the evening, which left her with a burst of applause. With Arab Fashion Week officially launched, eighteen brands will showcase their collections every evening over the next four days, from Arab brands to European brands, like Roni Helou, Germanier and Ihab Jiryis. Everyday art meets fashion and masterclass sessions are taught in conjunction with the shows. Ihab Jiryis is a Palestinian evening wear designer based in northern Palestine. Graduating from Shenkar College in Israel in Fashion, Jiryis launched his namesake Mark 12 years ago. He will present his Arab Fashion Week collection tomorrow night from Dubai. The Arab Fashion Council is the world’s largest non-profit fashion council and an INGO in the Arab world, representing the 22 members of the Arab League. The AFC coordinates and approves the Fashion Icon Awards, Arab Fashion Week and Arab Fashion Week-Mens, overseen by CEO Jacob Abrian and his CSO Mohammed Aqra and their team.

