Angelina Jolie dresses with Zahara and Shiloh for the Eternals





On Sunday night, Angelina Jolie took her daughters to the 16th Rome Film Festival screening of her new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Eternals. Jolie walked the red carpet in a strapless metallic silver dress with a slight train that hugs her Versace figure, looking like a "goddess," according to Donatella Versace's Instagram Publish. Pretty accessorized with large silver earrings that stood out from the long straight strand of her hair. Antonio MasielloGetty Images Beside her, sixteen-year-old Zahara wore a white Greek-style dress with gold straps framing her cleavage, with her hair pulled up to one side with a white pin. Shiloh, just fourteen, wore a knee-length black dress and casual yellow animal print kicks with her hair pulled up. Stefania D'AlexandreGetty Images Earlier this month at the Los Angeles premiere, Jolie was joined by Shiloh, Zahara and her children Maddox, who is twenty, and thirteen-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Seventeen-year-old Pax was absent from the family group. At this event, Zahara actually posed in the dress her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars. "My kids are all mixed up with vintage, and in my old Oscar gown," Jolie noted. "We went vintage and recycled my old stuff. " Jesse GrantGetty Images The film Eternals is about an immortal alien race emerging from its hiding place on Earth, which is attacked by another group of aliens, the Deviants. It was directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and in addition to Jolie, stars Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani. Jolie plays a powerful warrior named Thena. While promoting the film, Jolie said Additional in an interview that her children have completely changed the way she sees herself. "I became a mother in my twenties," she said. "I remember something happened to Mad[dox] when he was young ; it was an injury and I was terrified, and I heard myself say, "It's gonna be fine, it's gonna be ok, it's gonna be okay." I realized that I had become the person who was always going to fix everything, not the person who cares, it's dramatic, it's upset, that I've spent my whole life being in this darker space . It happens in a minute.

