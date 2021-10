DCU Mercy to lead women’s Super League, Tralee and Ballincollig set the pace for men

DCU Mercy rose to the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League after a 72-43 victory over Team Garveys St Marys.

Mark Ingles’ side are the only undefeated team in the division following The Address UCC Glanmires 84-80 overtime loss to Killester on Saturday.

Alarie Mayze (13), Bailey Greenberg (13) and Hannah Thornton (9) shone for DCU Mercy while the Garveys St Marys team relied heavily on the efforts of Deirdre Geaney (11) and Lorraine Scanlon (eight). Killester scored an impressive away victory at The Address UCC Glanmire, winning by four points after extra time (84-80). They were 10 points behind at halftime and did well to force overtime by equalizing 74 points each on the final buzzer. Shannon Powell excelled for Killester, scoring 31 points while Miah Taylor scored 26. UCC Address Glanmire got exceptional shooting performances from Carrie Sheppard (21) and Gianna Smith (18). Elsewhere, the WIT Waterford Wildcats claimed an emphatic victory over the Trinity Meteors in Dublin, giving them a second straight victory. They finished the game with a 29-point victory margin, 72-43, which can be largely attributed to the prowess of Rachel Thompson, who racked up 30 points. Other top scorers for the WIT Waterford Wildcats were Jasmine Walker (11) and Stephanie OShea (10). Father Mathews remains winless, having suffered an 80-67 home loss to local rival Singleton Supervalu Brunell at Fr Mathews Arena on Saturday. In the Super League InsureMyVan.ie, its Garveys Tralee Warriors, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Griffith College Templeogue who remain the only undefeated teams after the third round of games of the competition. The Garveys Tralee Warriors defeated C&S Neptune on Saturday (88-78). Boston’s Aaron Calixte was again impressive on offense for the Garveys Tralee Warriors, scoring 30 points. The Warriors’ other top scorers were Nikola Roso (22) and Daniel Jokubaitis (11). C&S Neptune was only two points behind at halftime, an impressive feat at Tralee Stronghold. Their efforts were led on the scoreboard by Miles Washington (22 points), Nil Sabata (20) and Cian Heathy (17). Tradehouse Central Ballincollig had a test weekend 10 points behind at halftime, to defeat NUIG Maree by eight points thanks to the efforts of Andre Nation (24), Adrian OSullivan (17) and Milorad Sedlarevic (16) . Griffith College Templeogue claimed an 84-72 victory away from defending Super League champions Belfast Star on Saturday while DBS anna crushed Bright DCU Saints at home by 33 points, 101-68, and Team 360 Financial Killorglin a recorded his first win of the season by overcoming Moycullen 90-74.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/sport/othersport/arid-40728927.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos