Multipotent Ugonna Bryant floats Lykos Gonna as next best fashion hub





By Modupe Gbadeyanka A roster of 54 artists, songwriters and producers from Nigeria and other countries have been selected to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices music class of 2022. The #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022 is a development program designed to directly support and mentor black artists, songwriters and producers around the world. The addition of songwriters and producers to the 2022 class demonstrates the continuation and expansion of YouTube's efforts to support black artists on the platform. The program, supported by the #YouTube Black Voices Fund, brings together creatives from Australia, Brazil, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South Africa and Kenya. In an effort to provide up-and-coming Black artists, songwriters and producers with the resources to succeed on YouTube, the class will be grouped into two program streams: one for artists and one for songwriters and producers. Course participants will each receive dedicated partner support, seed funding to invest in their channel development, and opportunities to participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement and the good. -to be. Over the next 6 months, they will also have the opportunity to develop their catalogs and collaborate with other global artists, songwriters and producers who have also been selected to participate in the program. African music is taking the world by storm and the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to both celebrate and nurture African art and to help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with a global audience. said Addy Awofisayo, head of music for YouTube, Sub-Saharan. . Black culture is vast and ever-changing and YouTube Music is committed to celebrating this experience through music, Awofisayo added. Four Nigerian artists have been selected and they are Omah Lay, singer-songwriter CKay, producer P.Priime and singer Telz. My music speaks to the people who love me, to the people I love and to the people who have been through what I have been through. I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund impacting my career in different ways. This would allow me to provide content about my musical journey to my fans, and by marketing them to a larger audience, Omay Lay commented on its inclusion, while CKay said knowledge of instruments coupled with digital production makes integral part of my musical creation. to treat. My traditional South East origin explains my use of the Igbo language in my music and my extensive knowledge of High-Life music. For his part, P.Priime revealed that I have so many ideas that I would love to bring to life and I know that with the right resources and the right funding I would be able to make it happen, while Telz sees The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund impact her career in a variety of ways, including bringing her ideas to life and helping her network with other creatives around the world.

