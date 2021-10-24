Alexandra Daddario flaunts Halloween skull in flared dress





Alexandra Daddario has a head start for Halloween, and she does so in a pink dress that flaunts her figure. The actress, 35, has been busy checking out the Oct. 31 date on Instagram, with a particularly eye-catching post doing the trick for her 20.5 million followers recently. An edgy and slightly scary shoot showed The white lotus star posing from a high balcony and with a very appropriate skeleton for Halloween, also including a skull to match the theme. Alexandra Daddario hosts Halloween from a balcony Scroll down for photos, the ones that earn over half a million likes. The spokesperson for Clinique, known for her blue eyes, had chosen not to display her most iconic feature, instead of seeing her face barely visible. A quaint, old-fashioned villa set the scene, with Alexandra posing dead from the balcony and accompanied by a skeleton reflecting her body image. Clad in an off-the-shoulder, sleeveless, cinched dress falling to the floor, Daddario reappeared on the steps leading to an entrance – here, fake cobwebs on nearby potted trees really shouted, “Halloween! As the star showed off her look better and held a small skull. Alexandra didn’t seem like she needed to use the word Halloween in her caption – instead, fans got a super fun and cheeky ghost emoji. “Wayyyy Too Scary” came from Logan Miller, and the message was quickly appreciated by actress Sydney Sweeney. The fans loved it. “You are so beautiful,” said one of them. “Gorgeous,” wrote another. Daddario had, of course, proved equally popular earlier this month by showing off his big, juicy burger and wearing a black dress without a bra – it was to greet everyone after the giant Facebook blackout / Instagram. Swipe below for both photos, scroll down for more. Open up to fitness and personal care Daddario, who turned heads while stripping in a bikini in a 2017 film Baywatch, opened up about his health and fitness. This year the actress was profiled by Health, telling the magazine: “We live in a time where we are very hard on ourselves, and I think forgiving ourselves is a huge thing.” Regarding personal care, the brunette beauty added, “Do something good for a person every day,” even though it’s something really small, because it will be good for you and it’s good for him. world – I think we should adopt it. along. ”Alexandra also just teamed up with Care Org to encourage fans to send a care package to the organization that helps girls without internet access – it’s about getting the jobs and education young people when they just can’t get it.

