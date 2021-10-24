Improving Men’s Health Starts With Conversation | Sponsored Features

















The Oklahoma Mens Clinic works to destigmatize the health and wellness of men and improve the lives of men statewide. Offering treatments for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, low testosterone, hair loss and more, the Oklahoma Men’s Clinic, located in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, treats men for problems streams in order to improve their self-esteem and quality of life. People think men’s health isn’t necessary or it’s secondary but not, it’s primary, said Greg Gerard, owner of the Oklahoma Mens Clinic. Men must take care of us [because] we have a place in this world: to take care of things, to make sure our families are safe and well cared for. Men’s health and wellness is a rarely discussed and often overlooked topic compared to other health topics, Gerard said. Men struggling with personal health issues should know that they are not alone and that the issues they face are likely easy to treat. Men’s issues are more common than men realize, but there’s no reason to be embarrassed about them, Gerard said. Gerard said some of the most common conditions in men with erectile dysfunction and low testosterone affect men of all ages and ages. We see men in their twenties with erectile dysfunction and low testosterone, Gerard said. 10 years ago we never saw anyone under 40 with low T. Now we see them at 19, 20, 21, and that’s largely because of the type of food we eat. , the water we drink and the modern way of life. . Stress-inducing work schedules, lack of sleep, eating fast food and even using recreational drugs can all affect a man’s sexual health, Gerard said. Many low-quality foods like cheeseburgers contain high levels of estrogen, a hormone that promotes the development of female features in the body, which can cause erectile dysfunction if over-eaten by men. Low T comes from many places where one of them is stressed, namely cortisol levels, Gerard said. If you buy a cheeseburger from McDonalds, it has more estrogen than an injection of estrogen. Marijuana also really lowers testosterone. There are many lifestyle choices men can make to maintain their personal health and well-being, Gerard said. Watch the things you eat, keep your immune system high, and take good vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc supplements, Gerard said. If a man’s sexual health issues persist or worsen, it’s worth talking to a specialist like those on staff at the Oklahoma Mens Clinic, Gerard said. Gerard said he has seen treatment plans for premature ejaculation and low human growth hormone therapies completely transform men’s lives. I’ve seen people come here like they’re about to die, says Gerard. But the next time they came for their meds, they were smiling, happy, upbeat. For them, regaining their confidence and having the capacity to be intimate, that’s all. For more information visit okiemensclinic.com or dial 918-921-9699. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tulsaworld.com/sponsoredcontent/improving-men-s-health-starts-with-conversation/article_9623ca9e-350a-11ec-81cf-3f2d63f3b485.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

