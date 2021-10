Halloween inspiration: the best costumes on TikTok

TikTok: Courtesy of @linabugz If you haven’t come up with a great Halloween costume idea for next weekend yet, let’s remember that now is the time to come. delayed. Whether you’re heading to a party with friends or just want to scare off your local rascals, finding a last minute costume can be a stressful exploit. But fear not, because TikTok is here to save the day. Throughout the month, the creators of the app have mastered spooky make-ups and clever costumes, often caption their messages with, The tension between me and this Halloween costume … In homage to the trend, Vogue brings together some of the best posts to date. Consider their costumes perfect for recreating this year, although, just a warning, some skill level is required to do a lot. (But that’s half the fun, isn’t it?) Going through the hashtag #Halloween, there are several TikToks that immediately caught Vogues eye (and freaked us out, too). Let’s start with the most elaborate: fashion designer Lacey Dalimonte, who made designs for Lady Gaga, made a dress from dismembered doll heads. (To DIY it, you can just pin a bunch of buds to your favorite LBD.) karla valentine perfectly channeled Corpse Brides Emily, right down to the wedding dress, veil and blue body paint. Nava Rose also channeled ScreamGhost face, but made it sexy with a black corset and fishnets. In fact, if you’re feeling lazy, this latest creator was make costumes out of her monthly clothes throughout the month, her page is the perfect place to find easy but still impactful costumes. TikTok: Courtesy of @ the.navarose If spooky Halloween beauty is more your thing than a total head-to-toe look, then look no further than professional makeup artist Mimi Choi. Among other grotesque looks, she recently performed a Black Widow spider eye makeup, with a bloody red lip. Designer Tristan Valdez also paid tribute to Chuckyyes, the serial killer doll via her signature bright red hair (which can be done with a temporary spray!) and painted stitches on her face. All you need are overalls and a demonic laugh to really finish off the costume! Below, more notable Halloween TikToks for costume inspiration TikTok: courtesy of @laceydalimonte TikTok: courtesy of @ nico1eodeon TikTok: courtesy of @ halimah.shah TikTok: courtesy of @theogcarrottop TikTok: Courtesy of @patrickspinknub TikTok: courtesy of @ itskarlavalentina17 TikTok: courtesy of @mimles TikTok: Courtesy of @tristanpvaldez TikTok: Courtesy of @abbyroberts TikTok: courtesy of @ paytons.makeup

