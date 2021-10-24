Gophers men’s hockey loses 2-1 to first swept Minnesota-Duluth this season – The Minnesota Daily





Sophomore Mason Nevers scored the only goal for the Gophers, scoring a new career high for the number of goals in a season.

Kamaan richards Forward Sammy Walker falls on the ice at the 3M Arena in Mariucci on Friday, October 25. The Gophers lost 2-5 to the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The No. 4 Gophers men’s hockey teams (3-3) failed in a 2-1 loss to No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday night, marking the first time they’ve been swept this season. I hate losing two games in a weekend, but we played a lot better tonight, said Gophers head coach Bob Motzko. They didn’t have as many chances as we did. Signal their goalie tonight. He was definitely their best player on the ice. We had our chances. The Gophers got off to a slow start as they did on Friday night and the Bulldogs scored two goals in the first half of play. At halftime of the first period (10:51), Wyatt Kaiser landed a wrist shot from inside the blue line on the left side and Tanner Laderoute knocked down the puck in front of graduate student Jack LaFontaine to give to the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. . Then, minutes before the end of the first period, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 2-0. Louie Roehl landed a point shot from the right side, LaFontaine couldn’t control the rebound and Blake Biondi was there to clean up the loose puck on goal to score his second in the series. Although the Gophers had another tough first period, they picked up the pace in the final 40 minutes of play, passing the Bulldogs 20-15 to outperform them 29-26 overall. The Gophers ‘lone goal of the game came at 6:26 seconds into the third period as sophomore Mason Nevers scored a junior wrist shot from Ryan Johnsons from the point to reduce the Bulldogs’ lead to 2 -1. Johnson (3) and junior Ben Meyers (5) collected the assists. “Ope, I’m going to pass this by your side” – @MasonNevers pic.twitter.com/TZ7xqwHcYn Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) 24 October 2021 Nevers’ goal marks his third this season, marking a new career high for the number of goals in a season. He has five goals in his last eight games. The Gophers will start the Big Ten next weekend as they host Notre Dame (4-1) on Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 5 p.m. at the 3M Arena in Mariucci.

