Angelina Jolie at the Eternals premiere with Shiloh and Zahara





Angelina Jolie made the Eternals premiere a family affair. The actress brought two of the six children she shares with ex Brad Pitt to the film’s red carpet premiere at the 2021 Rome Film Festival in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Angelina, who plays Thena in the Chlo Zhao-directed film, went completely glamorous in a strapless silver-metal dress from Atelier Versace, completing her look with sleek, sleek hair and minimal jewelry. She was joined by 15-year-old Shiloh, who also opted for a Versace dress and colorful high-top sneakers. Zahara, 16, wore a Greek-inspired white dress with gold embellishments. The outing came just days after Zahara made headlines earlier in the week for sporting a gorgeous Elie Saab dress at the Eternals Hollywood premiere at the Dolby Theater. It’s the same dress Angelina, 46, wore to the 2014 Oscars, and it goes without saying that they both looked equally good in the glitzy number. The three looked gorgeous as they posed together on the red carpet in Rome, Italy on Sunday. D Surplus / Provisional / IPA / Spl As for Shiloh, Angelina and Brad, 57, are proud of her to always stay true to herself. Shiloh is close to both parents, source says Entertainment tonight in May 2020. Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so kind to her siblings. The source added that Brad’s children are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends that he is learning so much about the lives of his own children. In addition to Shiloh and Zahara, Angelina and Brad share four other children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Eternals is slated for release on November 5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/10/24/angelina-jolie-attends-eternals-premiere-with-shiloh-and-zahara/

