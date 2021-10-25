Spike Lee gets up at a New York Knicks game dressed as a ladies handbag





Spike Lee is a rather unconventional style icon. The 64-year-old director has always had an eclectic and quirky personal aesthetic: From his chunky glasses to his love of color and wild baseball caps, Lees has always been one of a kind. Indeed, he arguably started the culture of modern sneakers with his 90s ads for Nike, with its iconic slogan, it must be shoes. He normally saves his craziest outfits for when he sits on the court at New York Knicks games, the superfan regularly sporting his favorite team’s orange and blue colors. Her last outfit on court, however, may well be her most outrageous yet, and it’s one that has inspired both shock and awe among fans. In attendance for his beloved Knicks’ game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden last week, Lee wore a suit embroidered with the NBA logo, orange moccasins and blue Knicks socks. It does look like a bloody purse, it would, if it wasn’t also wearing a Louis Vuitton x NBA handbag too. Reception of handbags … The suit is also a Louis Vuitton number of the aforementioned Louis Vuitton x NBA collaborative capsule and sells for around US $ 5,000. This is likely a gift from Lee’s friend and creative colleague, Virgil Abloh, current LV Creative Director and founder of Off-White. It’s a gift he might want to return, however. Comments on Sports center Instagram were especially funny, joking that he “gets in the spirit of Halloween” or that “my aunt has the same outfit!” Sinister. RELATED: Decoding the Genius Hidden Behind Virgil Ablohs’ Horrific Mercedes-Benz Collaboration Lee also wore an equally eye-catching Abloh-designed LV costume at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Indeed, he worked closely with Abloh to create a whole week of outfits for the prestigious French event. Lee expressed a desire to collaborate with Abloh and LV again, recounting WWD that I just think when you’re hot you gotta keep it up … I hope it’s not over. We just hope their next dress-up swap will be a little less retina-scorching. Read more

