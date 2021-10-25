Angelina Jolie’s Daughters Shiloh and Zahara at “Eternals” Rome Premiere





They get it from their mom! Angelina Jolies daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt stole the show at Eternals premiered at the 2021 Rome Film Festival. The teens looked just as stunning in their dresses as their stepmom as they supported her on the red carpet. Shiloh, 15, stole a page from her mother’s style book and opted for a little black dress. She looked like the spitting image of Angelina, 46, and her father Brad pitt as she smiled wide for the cameras, modeling a sleeveless black dress with a mid-thigh A-line skirt. She kept her appearance youthful by adding a pair of yellow and black polka dot high top sneakers, with her blonde hair styled in a chic, braided bow and natural makeup. 16-year-old Zahara channeled her inner goddess in a long, Greek-style white dress with a gold halter top. She paired her dress with flat sandals, and like her sister Shiloh, she also went for a natural glam look. She styled her loose black curly hair by pinning one side back with a hair clip. The two girls held their movie star mom’s hand, flanking her as they walked down the red carpet. Angie was a vision in a strapless metallic silver maxi dress. She accessorized with silver earrings, heels, and dark brown locks in a sleek, straight look. The Maleficent The actress has made the red carpet premieres of her new film a family affair. She attended the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, October 18 with five of the six children she shares with her ex-husband Pitt, 57. Shiloh and Zahara both wore upcycled looks taken straight from Angelina’s closet. Zahara wore the silver Elie Saab dress that her mother donned for the 2014 Oscars while Shiloh wore a modified version of her mother’s beige Gabriela Hearst dress that she wore to the Women for Bees event in July. They were joined by Angelina and Brad’s oldest son Maddox, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox. Pax, Brad and Angies, second oldest son, did not attend the event. My kids are all mixed up with vintage and in my old Oscar gown. We did it all vintage and recycled my old stuff, Angie flew to Entertainment tonighton the red carpet. Keep scrolling below to see more pics of Zahara and Shiloh with mom Angelina at Eternals Roman first.

