Washington crowns weekend with victory in men’s eight at Head of the Charles

Where the Huskies were on Sunday afternoon, they led the field for the first time since 2016, overtaking the surprising Dartmouth by two seconds in 13 minutes 59.432 seconds with front-runner Yale another second behind.

We decided when we got back this fall, enough mediocrity here, said Steve Rosts, whose Husky predecessors had finished seventh, ninth and ninth since their last triumph. We really wanted to get the message across.

The same goes for the Stanfords women, who have been the best collegiate team behind the US national entries in the last two Heads.

We never won the whole shebang, coxswain Caroline Ricksen observed, after the Cardinal left Princeton in his wake by nearly seven seconds on the 3 mile upriver course at 15: 41.368. So it’s really exciting to officially win Champ 8.

Due to the pandemic, there had been no official winner on the Charles for two years. So any crew that could get here this weekend did, no matter what.

Hungry for races, said Callahan, who brought two eights here for the first time. And we were trying to get them by all means.

So the Huskies flew to Connecticut two weekends ago for the Housatonic boss to sort out a few unfinished business. They’d won the IRA National Championships in the spring, but Yale, the three-time defending champion, hadn’t been there. We thought, let’s go to the Yales course, race and look our opponent right in the eye and give it to him, Rosts said.

Instead, the Huskies ended up on the 25-second landing, which they said was a useful tutorial. We have learned a lot from this, said Rosts. We fixed a few things. We didn’t win at Housatonic but we learned a lot from it that allowed us to play here.

It was a wonderful weekend for the guys with the purple W on their shirts. Their elders won the Saturday race by over 12 seconds. Former Huskies Andrew Gaard and Pieter Quinton were in the American boat that won the Championship Four. And Ben Davison reclaimed his championship singles crown.

The Stanford women only wanted one prize here, the big one that usually goes to the national team or international star amalgamations. But with Canada’s Olympic champions on the field, that didn’t seem likely.

It’s going to be fun, Ricksen thought, seeing the entry list. They are going to be quick. You don’t often get the chance to race against the Olympic Golden Eights. It is an honor. We had so much respect for them. But we said, let’s go do our thing and they’re gonna do their thing and see what happens.

The Canadians, who had pulled off a startling upheaval in Tokyo with their first win since 1992, haven’t taken a serious blow since. Rather, it was a reunion feud, a chance to show the Maple Leaf on this side of the border at a time when their compatriots are stranded at home. So they rowed home sixth, nearly half a minute behind the winners. And Stanford, starting first in the 19-boat peloton, took advantage.

Bow 1 is awesome, said Ricksen. You don’t have to pass anyone and you can see everything that is going on behind you. You can choose the course you want to take. Our race plan was to get out there, pick up the pace and hold on for as long as possible.

The cardinal took it end to end, hoisted the trophy and returned to the left side. Washington too. Last season is now over. Who knows what next spring will bring?

Its October, a long way to go, Rosts observed. For now, enjoy it, but come Tuesday morning, we were back there.