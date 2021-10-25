Fashion influencer shares red carpet wardrobe failure





A fashion influencer shared a recent red carpet wardrobe “failure”, saying she was “freaking out” about it. 31-year-old Tefi Pessoa sharing videos @hellotefi recently attended a movie premiere and got a designer dress to wear during the event. The dress is an elegant floor-length black dress by Silvia Astore that sells for 795 (AUD $ 1,465) and features what Tefi says she thought was a unique feature, a hole in the upper left leg. She strutted on the red carpet, with several photos taken, and later realized that the hole she thought was a unique feature was actually meant for her leg, to give the illusion of a split, well that discreet. READ MORE: Ed Sheeran tested positive for COVID-19, will continue to occur at home The fashion influencer says she thought the hole was a unique feature. (TIC Tac) Tefi posted photos of his red carpet “failure” on his social media accounts, including TikTok, telling his followers, “Guys, I’m freaking out. I just found out my leg was supposed to go through the stupid hole. As photos from her red carpet tour appear, she puts her hand over her eyes and shakes her head in mortification. READ MORE: Why I don’t regret breaking Sydney’s foreclosure rules for my teenage son “Why can’t I dress myself?” ” She keeps. “I’m an adult. When I tell you I could die … I’m going to order pizza. I just want to apologize. “I know I can dress myself, if you just give me one more chance.” Tefi also shared a photo showing how the dress should be worn. In the video, we see her covering her face with her hand, embarrassed. (TIC Tac) Her TikTok video of the red carpet wardrobe failure has been viewed 3.9 million times, with many of her followers comforting her for her mistake, saying she still wears it well. “You know what, you made it yours,” said one. “From now on it’s a cutout and we ride with that,” commented another. She apologized to the creator and promised to “do better” next time. (TIC Tac) One TikTok follower blames the designer squarely, writing, “I feel like this is information they should have given out.” “I literally thought it was such a cute detail,” said another. “We would never have known if you hadn’t told us,” another assures him. “I’m not going to lie, it’s 1000% cooler,” said another. Another simply said: “Iconic”. Maybe she’s started a new trend that will see designer dresses worn differently. We will have to keep our eyes riveted on future red carpets to see how far this trend goes. For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here. Look back at Princess Diana’s most memorable dresses of all time

