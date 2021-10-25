Fashion
Paris Hilton Rocks Toilet Paper Wedding Dress at Her Courtyard Bridal Brunch
Artagee / Instagram
Paris Hilton has proven that she can walk down the aisle in just about anything and still be the setting for marriage goals.
The It’s Paris star, 40 years old, rocked a wedding dress made of toilet paper at her intimate Saturday wedding brunch, which was held in the backyard of her Los Angeles home with Turn and planned by Party wife.
She and her sister-in-law Tessa hilton served as models, as friends from Paris split into two groups and rushed to build a bridal seam from toilet paper in five minutes. “Don’t give me a brutal veil,” Paris told her friends before they started the stopwatch.
Paris ended up with a chic ’80s wedding dress, complete with padded shoulders and a braided headband, while Tessa, 27, donned a floor number with fingerless gloves and a veil. Both manholes were quickly destroyed by the Paris dogs, who began to chew and tear off their trains.
The “Stars Are Blind” singer wore a fun bridal-inspired outfit under the toilet paper, sporting a white mini dress with a peekaboo cutout and long, puffy sheer sleeves. The look was completed with white heart-shaped sunglasses and matching pumps, and her hair was styled into a high, mod ponytail.
Justtnic / Instagram
Jocelyne / Instagram
Her garden was decorated with lush greenery and pink and white floral arrangements, with black tea cups hanging over a string for a Alice in Wonderland theme, which was also the inspiration for her recent bridal shower. Portraits of Paris and fiance Carter Reum were decorated on cookies and cans of sparkling water. The brunch menu included a harvest salad, smoked salmon frittata, and mini cinnamon buns and chocolate croissants.
Paris got engaged in Reum, 40, in February when he asked the question on a private island surrounded by their loved ones. She knew Reum, a close friend of the Hilton family, for 15 years before they were first romantically linked To Golden globes afterparty in January 2020.
Paris Hilton / Instagram
Paris Hilton / Instagram
Jocelyne / Instagram
The Simple life alum previously told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a chance to build their relationship, since she traveled up to 250 days a year as a DJ and entrepreneur.
“This is the first time that I have been forced not to travel and to stay at home,” Paris said in September. “The good part is that I can be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have become so close. The time we spent together is what would normally take five years!”
Although she dismissed pregnancy rumors in July, stating that they were “wait until after the wedding“Paris had previously revealed that they started the process of in vitro fertilization because she wants to have “twins who are a boy and a girl. “
