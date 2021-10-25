India vs Pakistan: Biggest lessons from successful India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match





India suffered a 10 wicket loss to Pakistan. | Photo credit: AP Highlights Pakistan easily chased 152 goal to give India 10 wicket loss in 2021 T20 World Cup Babar Azam scored 68 while Mohammad Rizwan went undefeated on 79 For India, skipper Virat Kohli led ahead and hit a well-deserved half century Pakistan ended their winless run against India in the T20 World Cups and recorded a full 10-wicket victory chasing 152 with ease. By going bowling first, Pakistan proved their correct decision in the first round by sacking Rohit Sharma. Shaheen Shah Afridi struck again and also dismissed KL Rahul. India eventually recovered from the early blows, but the scoring rate remained low and the Men in Blue only managed a tenable total of 151/7 on the board. Indian bowlers struggled and failed to get even a wicket. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took over and led the team’s boat past the winning total, ending Pakistan’s forgettable race against India. As the two teams prepare for their next game, we revisit the high-voltage bond and take a look at the key takeaways – The most positive form of Virat Kohli for India Virat Kohli’s return to form was the most important win for India against Pakistan and it could be the deciding factor for the rest of the tournament. After two consecutive half centuries for his IPL franchise in the UAE game, Kohli’s form dropped and he only managed one 30+ score in the next 6 innings. Ahead of today’s game all eyes were on his form as Kohli had never been dismissed by a Pakistani bowler in the T20 World Cup. The Indian skipper led the team forward and scored a crucial 57 against the Men in Green. He was fired by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The final touch of Rishabh Pant Even though it wasn’t a big hit, Rishabh Pant did his best to put the finishing touches on India’s score and made a vital 39 contribution from just 30 balls. The only batsman outside of Kohli to cross the 30 point mark, Rishabh came out after falling 3 wickets. He had a great responsibility to move the team forward and he did it well. Rishabh added 53 points for the 4th wicket to propel India close to 100. His stroke included 2 sixes and as many limits. Babar-Rizwan continues to bloom for Pakistan It is always difficult to demote your first choice opener to middle order. But Pakistan did it after Mohammad Rizwan’s rise to power and asked Fakhar Zaman to beat in the middle order. Rizwan, who started opening the sleeves of the New Zealand tour that took place last year, has been consistent ever since. He agreed with the breeders and the pair of Rizwan and Babar are likely to continue for a long time in the shorter format.

