Megan Fox’s New Boohoo Collection: 10 Fashion Editor-Approved Pieces To Buy

In the hot news of the street, Transformers actress Megan Fox dropped her eagerly awaited fashion collection with an online retailer Bouhou. After teasing a photo of her new clothing line last week, fans were eagerly awaiting one of Megan’s pieces in the line. The collection includes an eclectic variety of 40 stylish pieces, including sleek suits, sets, retro padded shoulder blazer dress, boyfriend-style jeans, varsity jacket and flared pants. MORE: Megan Fox sets social media on fire in cutout mini dress for thrilling announcement Megan Fox models the Boohoo assorted jacket – his favorite item from his collection Speaking about the collection, which was co-designed with leading stylist Maeve Reilly, Megan said: “I am very happy to announce my very first fashion collaboration with Boohoo! I feel like I’ve really become myself over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves. Shop our favorite picks from the Megan Fox Boohoo collection Shirt, £ 30; Flare pants, £ 30 / $ 40 both from Bouhou BUY NOW Sensual vibes follow in this oversized ensemble. Dress, £ 25 / $ 35, Bouhou BUY NOW This backless dress is super sexy – and a real steal at just £ 25. Pants, £ 30 / $ 40, Bouhou BUY NOW Yes, wet look pants are back in fashion. We are obsessed. Sequin blazer, £ 50 / $ 65, Bouhou BUY NOW We love this sequined blazer, and so do you. College jacket, £ 70 / $ 95, Bouhou BUY NOW This varsity jacket is Megan’s favorite piece in her collection, Boohoo revealed. Coat, £ 75 / $ 100, Bouhou BUY NOW We’ve found our new favorite winter coat – and it’s a zebra print! RELATED: Megan Fox Sizzles in Heart-Shaped Bra That Gives Us Lady Gaga vibe Crop top, £ 25 / $ 35, Bouhou BUY NOW Have you ever seen such a cool crop top? Blazer, £ 45 / $ 60, Bouhou BUY NOW For an ultra-chic look, opt for this sleek white blazer. Coat, £ 90 / $ 110, Bouhou BUY NOW Make a statement in this bold red mac. Bralette, £ 22 / $ 30, Bouhou BUY NOW Can you believe this silky bralette costs just £ 22? Yes really! RELATED: Megan Fox’s strict daily diet revealed – and it’s not for the faint of heart The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

