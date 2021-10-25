Princess Diana ‘crossed a line’ and shocked the royal family when she began to dress ‘super glamorous’, says royal author





Princess Diana was a fashion icon. She influenced an entire generation with what she wore and many of her style choices still inspire looks seen around the world today. But it has been reported that not everyone is a fan of the princess’s outfit and that Diana even received a warning about how she dressed despite being a member of Grande’s most famous family. -Brittany. Here’s what a royal biographer says about the Princess of Wales ‘crossing the line’ with her glamorous wardrobe. Princess Diana on her official visit to Hong Kong in 1989 | Georges De Keerle / Getty Images How Princess Diana dressed when she first married Prince Charles The way Princess Diana dressed as a royal has changed over time. When she and Prince Charles first married, Diana stayed in line with the traditional royal wardrobe of ball gowns as well as dresses with knee hems accessorized with hats, shoes and bags. hand-matched. At the time, she was also encouraged to wear British fashion designers specializing in classic royal family tailoring like Murray Arbeid, Belville Sassoon and Gini Fratini. She received a warning when she “crossed the super glamorous fashion line” Prince Charles and Princess Diana arrive at the Cannes Film Festival for a gala evening | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Over the years, Diana was determined to put an imprint on her wardrobe and become a style of her own. She remained loyal to some British designers, but began to wear clothes by a number of European designers, including Versace, Valentino, Dior and Lacroix. Lady Colin Campbell, who is an aristocrat, socialite and royal author, said some members of the royal family were not at all thrilled when Diana ventured into such glamorous fashion. “The Queen, Princess Margaret, when they were younger they were ultra glamorous, if not more than the Princess of Wales,” Campbell said via her. Youtube channel. A word of warning that must have been whispered in Diana’s ear was that she had strayed into hyper glamor and her clothes had become too important a part of her public image, and that she was doing it. mistake Marie-Antoinette had made. “ Marie-Antoinette was the last queen of France before the French Revolution. She lived extravagantly showing off clothes and fancy items as the country’s economy struggled and many citizens did not have enough money to buy food. How Diana dressed after her divorce from Charles Princess Diana arriving at an event in London in 1995 | Jayne Fincher / Getty Images After parting ways with Prince Charles, Princess Diana’s style changed again. She now had the freedom to wear more modern pieces and dresses with shorter hems. According to designer Jayson Brundson who worked with Diana: At the time, she was going through that very chic minimalist stage after the divorce, so I think the shed went against the image of big hats and ruffles. and all. Everything has been very cleaned up and streamlined. RELATED: The Smart Trick Princess Diana Always Used to Avoid Having a Wardrobe Malfunction

