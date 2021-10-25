Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s sneakers steal the show on the red carpet





Angelina Jolie has walked the red carpet with her daughters again and the family looks amazing as usual! Jolie and two of her daughters, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, walked the red carpet at the Marvels Eternals premiere at the 2021 Rome Film Festival on Sunday, October 24. Pretty stunned in a gorgeous strapless silver metal bodycon maxi dress. She accessorized with a pair of trendy earrings, opting for a subtle smoky eye and nude lip with her sleek hair styled long and straight. Zahara wore a Greek-style maxi dress, with loose white fabric adorned with a gold crossover halter neckline. She chose to accessorize with a simple bracelet, a pair of trendy earrings, as well as a beautiful barrette styled in her hair. Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” movie red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Festival 2021 on October 24, 2021. Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage Shiloh changed it up this time around, opting to wear a sleeveless little black dress with a thin leather bow down the front to reveal a hint of subtle pleats. Her shoes for the evening stole the show, however, sporting a pair of bright yellow and black high top sneakers as she posed alongside her mother and older sister. Jolie will play Thena, a member of the Marvel Universe superhuman race called the Eternals, in the Chlo Zhao-directed film, which will be the next film in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is slated for release on November 5, but has already created a buzz on social media. Last week, the Maleficent star was joined by five of her children on a rare family outing at the Eternals Los Angeles premiere. She was joined by Zahara and Shiloh, as well as Maddox, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Her son, Pax Thien, 17, did not attend the premiere. At the premiere, Zahara had a full fashion moment to match her family’s theme of vintage clothing. She was stunned in one of her mother’s dresses, borrowing an Elie Saab dress in shimmering silver beads that Jolie wore to the Oscars in 2014. Jolie explained her theme for the night to Entertainment Tonight, explaining: My kids are all mixed up with vintage and in my old Oscar gown. We did all the old vintage and recycled stuff. The 46-year-old actor wasn’t the only star celebrating the Eternals red carpet with his family. Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak in the film, brought her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, to the Los Angeles premiere for a mother-daughter night out. Hayek, 55, wore a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline adorned with a peplum waist and a high slit to reveal the stunning gold lining. Hayek wore a simple black clutch with gold detailing, completing her look with a double layered necklace. Her daughter wore a long-sleeved polka dot mini dress, topped with a pair of sheer black tights and a pair of simple black ankle boots to complete the look. She styled her hair in long, loose waves, completing her red carpet moment with a thin black clutch.

