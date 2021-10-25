



Fashion tips for owning men’s jackets this winter Fashion tips for owning men’s jackets this winter At Fashion.ie, we know it can be difficult to buy clothes between seasons. When all four seasons occur in one day, you are bound to get a mix of weather conditions. So you need your jacket. But, while classic styles can be wardrobe staples, they can quickly get boring. So if you are looking to inject some freshness into your wardrobe, continue reading here at Menswear Ireland for the best jackets you must own. University jacket Your varsity jacket is versatile and a great way to bring a youthful touch to your wardrobe. He alternates between sportswear and chic and casual outfits. But you don’t have to go to college to don this iconic jacket. There are many options that will earn you extra style points. Your varsity jacket works best when the rest of your clothing is adult. A simple version of the jacket will allow you to wear it with the rest of your wardrobe for years to come. Here at Irish fashion news, we advise you to look for premium fabrics like suede or leather for a sophisticated look. However, if you are working on a student budget, go for dark colors like black or navy blue. Jacket Just like your varsity jackets, your bomber jacket is stylish and versatile. And they play directly into men’s fashion’s current obsession with anything casual. While bomber jackets are everywhere, look for interesting fabrics to make you stand out from the crowd. Unsurprisingly, colors like black and navy blue work best. However, for something more modern, look for the soft suede ones. By avoiding obvious materials, like nylon, you can refresh your look and wear your bomber all year round. Field jacket Some jackets are wardrobe staples, then there are the country jackets. But this midweight style is more than happy to complement your spring and summer outfits. Most modern jackets will hardly deviate from their original style. But this is a testament to the quality of their design. When it comes to your military jacket, look for contrasting hardware and a loose fit. This way you will stay true to the original design, while still having a jacket that suits your shape. Fashion tips for owning men’s jackets this winter: Irish fashion news: Menswear news: Fashion.ie Thank you for following us and loving us:

