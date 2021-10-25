My favorite fashion trends this fall

Fall is here, and you know what that means, fall fashion! Now that the heat is gone, hopefully it’s time to break out some warmer clothes to match the fall chill. To celebrate, here’s a list of my five favorite fall 2021 fashion trends!

Number five: leather mid-calf chelsea boots

My favorite part of the fall season has always been the boots. As someone whose spring and summer clothes tend to be cuter, fall boots are a welcome transition to something a little harsher. And this year, nothing is harder than these mid-calf Chelsea boots. The way the boot sleeve hugs the calf is reminiscent of a comic book superhero. Wearing them with darker, tighter silhouettes will make it look like you’re ready to hit one – anytime, anywhere. These platforms are especially great if you want to take a look at their intimidating nature.

However, if you are looking for something a little more low-key, these boots may still work for you! Having a little more on the calf can make them look more like big rain boots, without the squeaky rubber. Paired with looser clothing and brighter colors, Chelsea boots take on a new personality that lends itself more to an oversized streetwear look. Plus, you can buy these boots in white which gives a fresher, 70s-inspired vintage look with the Go-Go boots.

If you are looking for new boots this season, these are the ones for you! Not only are they cool now, but they also have good stamina which makes them less trendy and more of a staple in the fashion world.

Number four: straight leg utility pants

Looking at another large piece of a similar aesthetic, the utility pants are here now, and I’m excited. If you’re like me and have worn the same average wash Levis in the past five days, these pants are for you. They’re just simple enough to go with anything, but have enough personality to have someone stop you on the street and say, Hey! Cute pants!

The design of these pants is in the name: utility. They make me feel like I’m about to climb a building, learn to work metal, or smash a car with a sledgehammer, even though what I’m really doing is sitting in the Geisel library typing an essay on my laptop. They give off such power that I feel more confident when I wear them.

Personally, I prefer these utility pants in black or beige. I find these colors blend in the best in my wardrobe and are the easiest to match with pieces like a vintage t-shirt. I also like to pair them with simple tank tops or oversized long sleeves. However, for those of you who prefer something a little more flashy, I recommend these pants in a bright red, perhaps with white stitching around the edges. Whichever color you choose, you had better believe that you will look great.

Number three: rugby polo shirts

Of everything on this list, the oversized rugby polo shirt took me the longest to find. It felt like both a retread of past trends and something silly that probably wouldn’t stay long. But after walking around campus for a bit and seeing them everywhere, I have to admit I was wrong.

I think the main reason I have come to admit that the rugby polo shirt is a worthy fashion piece is because of its stripes. After a spring and summer filled with blooms, blooms and more blooms, a more modest and classic stripe was long overdue. The rugby polo shirt is up to the task, with its thick blocks that cut through the soft, lightweight fabric. I also turned to white collar workers, which I contribute to the revival of Gossip Girl and its preppy costumes.

The majority of the rugby shirts I saw were in navy blue, red, forest green or white or a combination of all four. These colors pair extremely well with the fall color palette, especially for those like me who have curated a wardrobe that essentially copies the style of Season 2 of Stranger Things. This shirt makes me want to curl up in an armchair and sip hot chocolate when it’s raining outside. So even though it took me a while to figure you out, rugby polo, I admit you are a big part of fall 2021 fashion.

Number two: platform moccasins

Dark academy, here we are!

In all fairness, the dark aesthetic of academia was never on me. This has always been something I loved by far, with blazers and button down shirts staying on the Pinterest board instead of my closet. But trust me when I say these shoes are probably the piece I look forward to getting popular the most.

Since loafers have been a rage for decades and decades, I have never been able to find them in a casual setting, as they were something my dad always wore to work, or my friends wore when. ‘they went to church. This is why it is so interesting to see a modified version of this classic shoe everywhere. By adding a heel or platform and sometimes a fun adornment on the tongue, the moccasin seems to be completely reinvented!

My favorite version of this shoe has to be the Doc Marten 1461 Platforms in smooth leather. They are durable and match whatever I wear. Not to mention that the Doc Martens are known to last forever. However, for someone who doesn’t like the high platform, I also like the ones with a short moccasin heel. They give off a slightly more dressy vibe, which is fun for those who like to dress a little more chic. These two shoes pair well with the recent spring and summer trend of lettuce-edged socks: the pair really sells the college vibe.

Number one: blazer leather jackets

And now for my favorite fall fashion trend

The leather jacket has become what many consider a fall wardrobe staple. As fall materials and patterns constantly come in and go out of style, corduroy leather is something that has tremendous strength. It’s stylish, it’s cool, and it’s a way to turn any look from good to great.

While popular leather jackets of the past gave off punk and greasy vibes, the blazer jacket is a welcome change. Both chic and classy, ​​this jacket makes it look like you’re walking around the big city on your way to work at a cool magazine business. Yes, I may or may not fantasize about this every day. The shape of the figure makes you feel mysterious and powerful, much like Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

If you could only buy one new piece of clothing this fall, get the leather blazer jacket. Vintage but modern, serious but fun and cool but not too harsh, the leather blazer jacket is what I want fall fashion to be. Pieces like this are what make me want to get dressed in the morning.

Overall, I think it’s been a pretty good season from a fashion perspective. Have fun this fall and be sure to snap some photos of your favorite fall cuts!

Photo by Hannah Morgan of Unsplash