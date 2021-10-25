AOC supports dog in ‘Tax the Rich’ skirt in Halloween parade





Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her support for a dog who wore a “tax the rich” outfit for a dog parade in New York City. Representative Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to a tweet shared by Run For Something co-founder Amanda Litman, which showed a dog wearing an outfit similar to a controversial dress she wore at the Met Gala in This year. The October 23 post read: “A perfect AOC tribute to the Thompkins Dog Run (sic) Halloween Parade.” Progressive Democratic Representative Ocasio-Cortez replied, “The skirt is perfect #TaxTheRich.” On Sunday morning, his quote tweet was liked 21,300 times and retweeted more than 1,090 times. The dog wore the outfit for the annual Tompkins Dog Run Halloween Parade on Saturday, where dog owners show off their creative and adorable costumes. They compete for titles including Scariest Costume, Pittiest Costume, Best DIY Costume, and Best Senior Dog Costume, among others. The outfit worn by the dog was inspired by the stunning white dress worn by Representative Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala who had “taxed the rich” in red. Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s dress, made by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, caused a stir online when she appeared at the star-studded event in September. Writer Ilana Kaplan called Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s dress “just iconic” in a tweet shared 8,800 times. But, Tories seemed less than impressed with the stunt with political writer Brent Scher posting on the social media website: “It would have been one thing for @AOC to wear the rich tax dress to #MetGala in protest against the absurd event. But no, she is thoroughly with the stars walking on her red carpet. “ Donald Trump Jr. also said, “What makes @AOC a bigger fraud? The ‘tax the rich’ dress as she hangs out with a group of wealthy left-wing elites or the lack of masks afterwards have spent the last 18 months as one of the biggest Karen bossy masks in the countryside? “ Representative Ocasio-Cortez then hit back at criticism of her outfit choice in a series of tweets where she told detractors “the medium is the message.” She also took the opportunity to tell her supporters that “now is the time for child care, health care and climate action for all” before reiterating her original message of “taxing children. rich”. The New York Democrat has been pushing for a more progressive agenda since she campaigned to enter the House of Representatives. She recently denounced Democratic Senators Joe Manchin (DW.VA) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for pushing back President Joe Biden’s ambitious Build Back Better program, which included massive spending proposals. News week contacted the Ocasio-Cortez rep for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/aoc-twitter-tax-rich-dog-parade-halloween-new-york-1641990 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos