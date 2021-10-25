Explosive Illini racing game proves vital to Penn State’s wrath

Running back Josh McCray (0) celebrates with defensive lineman Roderick Perry II the team’s victory over Penn State on October 23. The long battle was won thanks to strong performances from offensive linemen and running backs.

After a horrendous performance during Homecoming Weekend against Wisconsin, Illinois football rebounded in the most unexpected way. The Illinis entered Beaver Stadium and beat the No. 7 in Penn State Country in a result that came after nine (yes, nine) overtime.

As the game approached, pundits and fans alike gave the Illini a slim chance at winning, and there was a plethora of reasons to believe so. Ignoring Penn States’ elite status in college football, Illinois entered the sit-down game 2-5. However, at first it was obvious that the Illini might just stay in the game for the long haul.

Illinois’ roadmap to victory had to involve intense racing play, and Chase Brown and Josh McCray delivered it. Brown totaled 33 carries for 223 yards and a touchdown, while McCray contributed 142 yards on 24 carries.

Part of Illinois’ success is rooted in their jumbo packages with seven offensive linemen. Based on Penn States’ strong defensive front, head coach Bret Bielema wanted to give more support to his running backs.

I just thought for us it was a better game if we got bigger, Bielema said. This training was actually put in place before Monday. This is something that we put on last week, something that I have used in the past.

Even with successful running backs, a win over a top ten opponent usually requires quarterbacks to create a bit of magic. What makes this victory even more mind-boggling is that Artur Sitkowski was pitiful in Happy Valley. Rutgers’ transfer went from 8 to 19 with 38 passing yards, as well as one interception and two fumbles.

Head coach Bret Bielema has decided to replace fifth-year senior quarterback Brandon Peters ahead of this weekend’s game. To be fair, I think most Illini fans are pretty indifferent as to who is playing the quarterback at this point, but Bielema was happy with the way Peters handled the change.

I think for BP this week in particular has probably been tough for him, Bielema said. We made the decision earlier this week to go with Art and represent him. But a real credit to BP and its ability to rise above the moment. The only good thing is that he played a lot of football and went through a lot of heartache. Hopefully today was the start of something that can earn him some wins here in his last games as Illini.

After finishing the settlement tied at 10-10, the nine overtime was utter chaos, with both teams clearly having a good chance of ending the game with a win. Illinois and Penn State have traded incomplete passes or field goalies over numerous overtime periods.

In third overtime, Art Sitkowski injured his wrist, forcing Bielema to replace Peters. When Peters took over in fourth overtime, the stagnant offense continued, but the Nittany Lions were unable to capitalize. The game finally ended in ninth overtime when Peters rushed in and found Casey Washington in the end zone.

Saturday’s result was fantastic for the program. Measuring against one of the best teams in the country on your own turf is ideal for recruiting over the next few years of Bret Bielemas’ tenure.

Looking specifically at this year, winning in overtime was a paper on the cracks for this Illini team. Their quarterback still threw for 38 yards and returned the ball three times. However, Illinois’ victory at Beaver Stadium is impressive nonetheless, and Bielema adored his team’s attitude throughout the long Big Ten fight.

Yes we weren’t where we need to be, but I really like the attitude, theenthusiasm, energy, said Bielema. It’s just limitless, and they’re just fighting for each other. One thing that really stood out was how much they fight for each other.

