Clothing labels are the key to a more sustainable fashion industry

Clothing identification is not just for the consumer – it also informs the end of a garment’s life, making recycling easier. Thus, emerging technologies are called to create a global change around the standardization of clothing identification.

Clothing tags are an essential part of clothing; the symbols used in the care labeling system were first introduced in 1963, and standardized labels appeared around the same time, as clothing began to be made commercially from synthetic fibers. Over 50 years later, not much has changed. Clothing labels are not standardized by brands when it comes to informing consumers about where clothing comes from and how to recycle it. But in the age of technology, how hasn’t the simple clothing label already been redesigned? Fortunately, organizations and brands are now integrating data to create the next generation of clothing labels.

In a report led by Avery Dennison, a multinational label maker,and the Global Web Index, an audience targeting company, the focus is on consumer information about clothing.

The data shows how receptive consumers are to initiatives that advance the sustainable agenda. One trend we have been following is one that presents the necessary information about beacons [works to boost] product repairs, recycling, resale and rental swap, said Jason Mander, research director at GWI. As consumer interest in sustainable fashion practices continues, identification-level tools help to [fuel the] growth of the resale economy. Authentication is a key digital use case [solutions], especially in the growing luxury goods resale market. Over 60% of fashion shoppers want more transparency on the journey of their clothes before making a purchase.

This requirement for transparency and traceability through the labeling of clothing can be answered through technology. Avery Dennison uses QR technology in its Digital Care Label hang tags and clothing labels to deliver better data to shoppers in a number of ways. This month he teamed up with lifestyle brand Up west, and Recirculated, an organization focused on recycling and reuse of clothing and footwear, educate consumers at the end of their product’s life.

Many sustainability initiatives within the fashion industry focus on one aspect of the supply chain. However, showing consumers where they can dispose of their clothes brings circularity, or what many believe is the future of the industry. Debbie Shakespeare, Senior Director of Sustainability, Compliance and Core Product Line Management at Avery Dennison said: We have structured the product to really think about [what motivates the consumer]. “What is the trigger with which the consumer engages? Something very digital can tell a much larger overall story for the product and the brand.

Avery Dennison also previously worked with scientific research and development company Ambercycle; it was the first partner of its digital care label which provides information on how to convert end-of-life textile “waste” into new yarns for clothing brands and manufacturers. The collaboration, carried out in May, shows the potential of the beacons. They can improve supply chain visibility and the type of useful life cycle data when reselling and recycling. The latter can be difficult because the clothes come from different materials. Label information is not only useful to the direct consumer of a product; those who recycle it or buy it for resale can also easily identify what the garment is made of after the original owner gets rid of it.

The EU has sought to standardize clothing labels since 2013. Its Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) project is expected to become the most influential reporting system for consumers for environmental benchmarks. However, the information provided will be based on errors. Higg index, which ranks polyester and nylon higher than natural fibers like wool and silk.

The PEF project is crucial in determining the future of how EU consumers will be guided towards more sustainable choices. Harriet Vocking, Brand Director at Eco Age, a sustainable business strategy agency, is leading the “Make the Label Count” campaign which seeks to change the way the EU creates PEF certification. She said: The Higg Index is not equal in its life cycle assessments. For natural fibers, they take into account the breeding methods from the cradle to the exit of the factory. But for plastics, it only takes into account [the stages] from the barrel of oil to production. The index does not take into account how infinitely better the end of life of natural fiber clothing is; clothes made from natural materials can be recycled and reused, while fibers made from plastic micro-shed and can no longer be recycled.

This means that while clothing labels can be a way to embed data into clothing that consumers can access, getting the right data needs to be a priority.