These are the most popular fashion brands, with Balenciaga at the top of the list





Lyst’s first quarterly list of hot fashion brands and products for 2021 has been released, and the results indicate that customers are eager to dress in high fashion. Recently, the global shopping portal released its Lyst index for the third quarter of 2021, which includes the months of July, August and September 2021. The study is divided into three sections: top 20 brands, top ten articles for women and the ten best articles for men. products of Q3. Its results are based not only on customer activity on its products (from queries to conversion rates and purchases), but also on Google data, social media mentions and engagement statistics from around the world. Balenciaga the most trendy brand; Gucci second According to Lyst, the shopping site and app are used by more than 150 million people, with items from 17,000 brands and stores on offer. Lyst named Balenciaga the hottest brand around after relaunching high fashion, collaborating with video game Fortnite, and was commissioned by Kanye West to produce items for his latest record Donda. Balenciaga’s appearance at the Met Gala and the collaboration with The Simpsons on display at Paris Fashion Week continue to take the world by storm. While Balenciaga had already lost a few ranks in previous quarters, the brand has proven to quickly return to the top, overtaking Gucci for the world’s hottest brand position. Gucci was once at the top of the list, but is now just behind. Still, that’s no reason to worry: the Florentine house reported an 86% increase in sales from the second quarter and an increase in attention due to the launch of the Maison Gucci teaser, which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Following the launch of his new Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams show at the Brooklyn Museum, Dior landed third on Lyst. Meanwhile, Prada and Louis Vuitton placed fourth and fifth on the list, respectively. Five trendy pieces for women In terms of specific product offerings, Lyst highlights the North Face x Gucci GG canvas bomber jacket, a Herms Kelly bag, the 2005 Prada reissue nylon bag, the Bottega Veneta Lug boot and the Devon mules by The Attico as the top five avant-garde. women’s pieces. More broadly, Lyst research data reveals that in 2021, there is a will to go beyond sweatpants. Bridget Mills-Powell, director of content at Lyst, said in a statement: “Sweatshirts got us through last year, but many fashion lovers are now anxious to put the sweatpants aside and rediscover the pleasure of dressing. “ The best trendy pieces for men The Adidas Yeezy foam sneaker was the most popular item among men for the second quarter in a row. The Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses with Multicolored Reflective Lenses, ranked second, fulfill the desire for futuristic Y2K accessories. Meanwhile, Prada’s Cloudbust Thunder sneakers are ranked third. Telfar’s shopping bag came in fourth, followed by ERL’s multi-colored quilted puffer jacket in fifth. Valentino’s VLTN t-shirt, On Running’s Cloud shoes, Jacquemus ‘bob, Eliou Circus’ pearl necklace and Pangaia’s text-print hoodie ranked sixth to tenth respectively. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

