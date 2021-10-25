Fashion
Prince Philippos, Princess Dianas Godson and airline heiress Nina Flohr can’t stop getting married
This couple must really like the cake. Prince Philippos, the 35-year-old son of King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie from Greece, celebrated her wedding with Nina Flohr, the Swiss-born VistaJet heiress, 34, at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral on Saturday. It was the third recognition of this type of love of young couples, following a small ceremony restricted to COVID in St. Moritz in December and Event To Stibbington House thrown by British socialite, Vogue contributor, and Instagram Baroness Alice Naylor-Leyland at the end of May.
Prince Philippos, born in London, has manynotable godparents. In addition to the late Princess Diana (here is apicture of herduring his baptism in Saint Sophia Cathedral in London), he can boast of links withKing Juan Carlos Ifrom Spain,Princess Beneditkeof Denmark, the current Right Honorable Countess Mountbatten of Burma,Penelope Knatchbull, and Bulgarian royal,Kyril, Prince of Preslav, Duke of Saxony. (You must be wondering what their group lyrics look like!)
Flohr, whose title is now Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, wore a white silk moiré taffeta dress, modified from the Chanels 2021 Autumn Winter Couture collection, according to the royal fan’s website. Royal Hats.net. In addition, they report that she topped her dress with a long veil of silk tulle and the floral tiara of antique pearls and diamonds, a tiara of Scandinavian royal origin which Queen Anne-Marie inherited weeks before. her marriage to King Constantine.
The Greek royal family holds no political power in Greece, and King Constantine lived in exilefor decades. The Danish royal family does not hold political power either, but the constitution requires the Danish Queen (aunt of Prince Philipposs) to executeperiodic functions. Philipposs’ mother, Queen Anne-Marie, was born Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark.
We hope you take notes because there is going to be a quiz.
Father Flohr, Thomas flohr, founded the private luxury airline VistaJet in 2004. His mother, Katharina konen, is one of the founding editors of Russian Vogue and a creative director in Faberg. The new bride previously worked for her father (helping design the cabin crew uniforms), then opened a luxury spa / ecological sanctuary on the island of Benguerra off the coast of Mozambique. (The cheapest bungalows go for 5,000, approximately $ 5,800 per night, depending on the site.)
The Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens houses the reliquaries of Saint Gregory V, Patriarch of Constantinople, and Saint Philothea, the righteous martyr of Athens.
More photos of the third round of Philippos and Flohrs nuptials can be found here.
