Malin Akerman is an all-American fashion pic in jeans and cowboy boots as she buys a pumpkin

Malin Akerman is feeling celebrating … in more than one way this weekend.

With Halloween just around the corner and her eight-year-old son at home ready to celebrate the spooky holiday, the 27-dress star set out in search of the perfect pumpkin for their Los Angeles abode on Sunday.

She also met some of her girlfriends for what has been described as a “girls birthday party” on Instagram, which seemed to have a common fashion theme.

After haggling over a plethora of choices in the Los Feliz neighborhood, the Swedish-Canadian actress chose a pumpkin that was nice-sized, but not too big that she couldn’t carry it on her own.

The Billions actress kept it casual in the fashion department in denim blue jeans, with a hole at each knee, and a faded black t-shirt with a motorcycle on the front.

She completed her all-American look with a pair of old brown cowboy boots and her long blonde braids, just above her shoulders and slightly unkempt.

Due to ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19, Akerman has made sure to wear a protective mask over her mouth and nose when in public.

Earlier on Sunday, Akerman posted a photo taken at the weekend’s birthday party, which included herself and her friends Shannon de Laat, Rachelle Lefevre, Chrtine Turner, Sueann Cho Fortener and Samantha Gutstadt.

“We bring our own pizzaz,” she said, before adding the social media IDs of each of the women, “hbd @shannondelaat w @ rachellelefevre @ christineaturner @ focho @gutstadt” and the hashtags: “#girlsnight #party #birthday “

Each of the ladies appeared to be wearing similar sets, many of which consisted of loud prints and, in some cases, headdresses.

Akerman co-parents his son Sebastian with her ex-husband, musician Roberto Zincone. The former couple met when she was the lead singer of The Petalstones, of which he drummed.

They separated in 2013, after about six years of marriage, just months after giving birth to their boy. Their divorce will eventually be finalized the following year.

Akerman has since moved and married a 35-year-old British actorJack Donnelly, who is best known for his role on the BBC series Atlantis, at a Mexican ceremony in December 2018.

The couple had been friends for many years before deciding to add some romance to their relationship in early 2017.

Akerman’s resume includes such films as The Utopian Society (2003), Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004), The Heartbreak Kid (2007), 27 Dresses (2008),Watchmen (2009), Couples Retreat (2009), Wanderlust (2012), Rock Of Ages (2012) and Chick Fight (2020), as well as the hit series Billions (2016-2019)