Aussies on Tour: Success in qualifying men and women





Two days after Jason Scrivener and Justin Warren secured their status in the United States by advancing to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school, Davidson was the only Australian to finish in the top 45 in second stage of the LPGA qualification school. in Florida. A Japanese LPGA regular since 2018, Davidson has moved to the United States in recent weeks and has come close to qualifying for an LPGA Tour event. That experience seemed to come to the fore at Plantation Golf and Country Club as Davidson kept his nerves in check to conclude with successive rounds of 72 and a tie for the 25th, three strokes inside the cut-off line. Davidson will now compete in the LPGA Tour Q-Series starting November 29, a two-week cumulative tournament that will award top 45 status to the LPGA Tour in 2022. Gabriela Ruffels and Hira Naveed failed to move forward in the cruelest fashion, failing suddenly and leaving a triple bogey and a double bogey respectively on the fourth and last lap. The consolation for Ruffels, Naveed, Julienne Soo, Grace Kim, Kirsty Hodgkins, Soo Jin Lee, Stephanie Na and Emily Mahar is that by playing all four rounds of Stage Two, they achieved secondary Symetra Tour status for 2022. . But it was heartbreaking for professional rookie Stephanie Bunque who was disqualified in the first round after reporting several violations of the rules regarding slope capabilities on distance measuring devices. A double bogey on the opening hole of her final round sorely undermined Minjee Lees’ hopes to charge Sunday night at the BMW Ladies Championship, closing with a below par 71 round to finish tied for 12th. Matt Jones recorded his first top 20 since winning the Honda Classic in March with a tie for 18th at the ZOZO Championship in Japan, with Scott Hend also securing a top 20 at the European Tours Mallorca Open in Spain. RESULTS LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Stage II

T25 Karis davidson

T48 Gabriela Ruffels, Hira Naveed

T55 Julienne Soo, Grace Kim

T96 Kirsty Hodgkins (a)

T135 Soo Jin Lee, Stephanie Na

T156 Emily Mahar (a)

QD Stephanie Bunque PGA Tour

ZOZO Championship

T18 Matt jones LPGA Tour

BMW Women’s Championship

T12 Minjee lee

29 Hannah Green

T61 Su Oh

T79 Sarah kemp European tour

Mallorca Golf Open

T20 Scott Hend

MC Maverick Antcliff PGA Korean Tour

Hana Bank Invitation

T34 Junseok Lee

T42 Wonjoon lee Challenge Tour

Costa Brava Challenge

T37 Blake windred

MC Dimitrios Papadatos LET Access Series

Santander Golf Tour Barcelona

T34 Blum Crystals PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

T31 Stephen leaney

T42 Rod Pampling, David McKenzie

© Golf Australia. All rights reserved.

