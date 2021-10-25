Two ex-Googlers made it easier to resell clothes with a digital wardrobe app

3 Min reading

Most of us think twice about throwing away our pre-loved clothes these days, with growing awareness of the waste of fashion. But there’s no denying that having to list and publish items on resale platforms, especially if you have multiple pieces, is a tedious task. Two former Google employees decided to fix this problem, of course, with a new app.

Stage that’s what they found. It is an app which basically helps you digitize your current wardrobe. It takes all your online purchases through a browser extension and automatically downloads them to your digital closet. Any receipts you have from your old and new purchases in physical stores can also be added to it, creating an image of all the items you have inside, without you really having to do a single thing.

Storey: a digital wardrobe

Our mission is to digitize everyone’s wardrobes to make clothes more portable, shareable, searchable, resalable, shared co-founders Nicole Kobilansky and Tak Fung.

Unlike traditional resale fashion apps, this means users don’t need to list every item they want to sell. Users can simply scroll through their digital wardrobe and choose the pieces they would like another person to bring to new life. In addition, there are no commission fees.

Users can track each other’s wardrobes on the app, check out what pieces other people might have, and if there’s an item they already like, they can bid. This includes pieces that are not even listed as for sale on a user’s closet, you can bid just to try your luck. This, Storey says, is especially handy for vintage fashion hunters or limited edition pieces.

Think about what you are selling, buying and why

According to the founders, Storey is more than just a resale app. It encourages users to buy and sell second-hand clothes to divert textile waste from landfills, but it also works to create a community of users who think more deeply about the clothes they already own.

Resale apps today encourage users to download items for the purpose of selling. Storey asks users to think about what they’re selling and why, and think about what they’re buying and why, they explained.

We encourage people to upload their entire wardrobe, not just what they sell, and interact with each other with the clothes. In turn, all of our wardrobes become socially connected. And when things are socially connected, we can see their value more clearly.

Part of the app, for example, helps users makeover using existing parts they already own, rather than having to buy another part, even if it’s used. With the Outfit Collage option, people can match different clothes and accessories that they have in their digital wardrobe, visualizing a new outfit.

Sustainable fashion applications

More and more consumers are thinking about our fashion footprint, and it’s time for more apps to be launched to help people make sustainable fashion choices. In the UK, Bandi has just rolled out to encourage clothing swapping by matching users with their twin.

Another app, called Sojo, has been dubbed Garment Repairs Deliveroo. Registered users can select a tailoring service from a nearby repair shop, much like ordering a meal from a food delivery platform, and having the item picked up and dropped off once it has been delivered to nine.

All images are courtesy of Storey.