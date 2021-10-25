Sportswrap: Duke’s women’s football shakes up Florida state, men’s football binds Notre-Dame





Sportswrap is your one-stop-shop for everything related to Duke athletics, where you can recap how each of the Dukes sports currently competing over the past week has performed and give a brief glimpse into the future. Here is our recap of the week of October 18-24. Women’s football No.6 Duke defeated No.1 Florida State from kick-off to final buzzer, claiming a 1-0 win for arguably the biggest ACC win in Blue Devil history. . The visiting Seminoles hadn’t lost to Duke (12-2-1, 6-2-1 in the ACC) since 2017, and despite arguably their most talented roster of all time, they have never seemed comfortable. It marked the Blue Devils’ second conference victory of the week after beating Notre Dame No.15 in overtime on Thursday. Duke wins a home game in the ACC tournament with a victory Thursday over Louisville and could get a first-round pass if Virginia defeats Florida State that night as well. -In Adler Men’s football The No.18 Duke fought a fierce battle that spanned two overtime against No.20 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana on Friday night. Thorleifur Ulfarsson scored first for the Blue Devils (10-3-1, 4-2-1) in the 8th minute, with the Fighting Irish leveling the score early in the second half. Duke notched a non-conference victory earlier in the week over Furman, and the Blue Devils play their final regular season game Friday against Virginia before the ACC tournament takes place Nov. 4-14. -Cameron DeChurch Field hockey The Blue Devils split the weekend with one win and one loss, leaving the team with a season record. On Friday night, Duke (6-10, 0-6) traveled to Massachusetts and lost 3-1 to Boston College, making it Dukes’ fifth loss in the last six games. The Blue Devils managed to bounce back with a 3-0 shutout victory over Boston University on Sunday afternoon, limiting the Terriers to just three shots in the final game of the regular season. With the ACC tournament starting Nov. 3, Duke will be in action in a scrimmage against North Carolina on Oct. 31 to prepare for the playoffs. –Matthew Hawkins Volleyball Duke hit the road this weekend for two ACC games, falling in straight sets to both North Carolina and North Carolina State. Once again, the team was led offensively by Ade Owokoniran who collected 15 kills over the weekend. The Blue Devils (12-9, 3-7) battled the net, registering a season-high 20 blocks in their battle against North Carolina. Sophomore Georgia Stavrinides proved to be big this weekend, registering 11 blocks in total and hammering 14 kills. Teams’ difficulty in preventing the other side of the net from running ultimately cost them the games despite the impressive individual performances. The Blue Devils return to the field at Cameron Indoor on Friday to face Notre Dame. -Elena Karas Swimming and diving The Blue Devils kicked off their 2021-22 season with a bang, facing a qualifying team from Virginia Tech. The No. 24 Duke women beat the 18th-ranked Hokies on their side, although the men couldn’t follow suit and abandoned their meeting. It was a great performance on the women’s side, but rookie Yixuan Chang was particularly impressed with her top three spots in the 200, 500 and 100 freestyle yards. Second-year speedster Sarah Foley also started strong, winning the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke. This was followed by the team’s first home meeting of the season against Boston College and UNC-Wilmington. -Jake Piazza Football and cross country haven’t faced each other this week. Football travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to play Wake Forest on Saturday and cross country competes in the ACC Championship on October 29. Get overtime, all Duke athletics Subscribe to our weekly newsletter organized by an editorial. Cancel anytime. Jake C. Piazza Jake Piazza is a junior and sports editor for Trinity’s 117th volume of The Chronicle.

