Reflaunt Excites Fashion Brands and Retailers with its Accessible Resale-as-a-Service proposition

Today, vintage and resale are becoming an established and formal part of the fashion industry. A recent report indicated that resale has grown 21 times faster than traditional retailing over the past three years. By 2023, the market is expected to reach $ 51 billion, with an expected annual growth of 16%. In 2020, the market exceeded these forecasts, with vintage sales increasing 67% from the first to the second half of the year.

This growth is driven by a number of factors including a change in perception of second-hand clothing. Customers now place more value on vintage products. Research shows that 40% of consumers under the age of 30 consider an item’s resale value before purchasing it. Another striking figure is the large number (35%) of high income buyers involved in second hand trading. This figure reveals that the growth of the second-hand market is driven more by ethical and environmental concerns than by financial gain. Consumers are more interested in decluttering their lives than just making extra money.

A report published by TheRealReal describes how many coins retain their value in the second-hand market. Iconic bags like the Hermes Kelly or Gucci Marmont retain 92% and 74% of their market value respectively. It is also known that designer sneakers retain a great value from their retail price like 66% for Dior, 63% for Balenciaga or 72% for Louis Vuitton. What is less known is how many ready-to-wear pieces also keep a lot of their value. For example, the Bottega Veneta Trench Coasts (+ 75% year-on-year) or the Gucci moccasins (+ 25% year-on-year).

With this significant shift in consumer behavior, it’s exciting to start to see more brands and retailers looking at the value of the resale market.

Brands such as COS, Ba & sh and Balenciaga quickly entered the market by offering an integrated resale model within their after-sales services. The service provider behind these initiatives is the leading resale technology company, Reflaunt.

Later that year, major fashion brands and retailers began to embrace resale, including Harvey Nichols who announced a partnership with Reflaunt in August, H&M in September, and Yoox-Net-a-Porter from October, starting with Net-a-Porter and expanding with Mr Porter and The Outnet in early 2022.

The YNAP partnership in particular offers customers the possibility of reselling their designer items in all the leading categories of ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and jewelry; an immediate redemption service for pre-approved designer handbags and flexibility on customer reward options, including store credit with an additional 10% incentive or direct bank transfer. In addition, the service includes a free pickup or drop-off from janitors and a listing of products on Reflaunts’ impressive network of over 25 global resale markets.

So who is Reflaunt?

Reflaunt is a technology company that provides resale as a service to fashion brands and multi-brand retailers. Thanks to their cutting-edge technological solutions, fashion retailers can enable their own customers to resell or recycle their past purchases with one click, directly on their e-commerce platform, using some of its services such as the concierge service. or the smart button.

Reflaunt offers brands and retailers tailor-made ecommerce resale and branded marketplace technology and operations solutions, as well as access to its largest global network of over 25 resale market partners and over 50 million used customers. Given the access to the global Reflaunts marketplace network, more than 50% of parts are sold in one month. They saw an average of 2.5 listed items per customer. And 45% of customers chose the brand’s vouchers over cash.

Reflaunts’ resale service model brings significant value to brand customers. The main one being the ease of listing an item: Reflaunt obtains the product description from the brand’s database to simplify the listing process. The SEO process is a smooth journey where customers can build their product list with just a few clicks. The other significant value to the customer in this model is the additional financial return they receive in store credit. The store credit system gives the customer the option of being paid in cash or receiving a higher return in store credits, making it more attractive to resell through the brand rather than resell on their own. This approach allows customers to unleash the value they have placed on their clothing and supports a fundamental change in the way they perceive and interact with the brand.

The value of offering resale services is obvious. At first glance, it’s clear that brands and retailers are keen to take their share of the used market. But beyond the financial opportunity, the resale service can be used strategically as an opportunity to re-engage existing customers in a smart and meaningful way, driving customer retention and reaching new audiences with a mindset. focused on sustainability. The other benefit of having an integrated resale experience is that the brand and the retailer own the customer journey, as customers stay on their website during the entire process, thus continuing their brand experience.

The mission of Reflaunts is to build a world of positive consumption enabling luxury brands to enter the resale market segment with efficient circular designs and to motivate customers to see the enduring value of fashion, thus extending the lifespan of a product and providing invaluable opportunities to re-engage with their customers.