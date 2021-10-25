Whickham teacher feels fabulous at 40 after giving up three dress sizes in time for her birthday

Becoming a mom has been one of the happiest times in Sarah-Jane Homer’s life.

But family memories were rarely captured on camera, as deep inside the mother-of-two felt uncomfortable in her body, lacked self-confidence and preferred to hide behind the camera.

Back pain and fatigue from her weight made commuting to the park less enjoyable for Sarah-Jane, who was unable to run alongside her sons Harry, six, and Finn, three.

However, having struggled with her weight since her teenage years, Sarah-Jane now beams with confidence and feels fabulous at 40 after going from a size 18 to a size 12-14 – just in time for her 40th birthday.

And she showed off her transformation in a stunning fitted sparkly dress and a beaming smile on her face.

Sarah-Jane, from Whickham, said: “I recently celebrated my 40th birthday and wore a sparkly mini dress and felt shiny all day.







(Image: Sarah-Jane Homer)



“I used to look at all my pretty dresses and wonder if I could ever enjoy wearing them again – now I’m wearing all my old clothes!”

She added: “[Before] I hated seeing pictures of myself.

“There are hardly any pictures of me at that time because I was always behind the camera.

“One photo, in particular, freaked me out a bit. I just didn’t feel it was ‘me’.

“I remember feeling lost but not knowing what to do to come to myself.”







(Image: Sarah-Jane Homer)



Sarah-Jane, who works as a teacher, joined Slimming World in June 2019 after returning to work after maternity leave and finding that her work clothes no longer fit.

The 40-year-old, who weighed 15th, said she was shocked when she first stepped on the scale because she previously denied her weight.

She added: “I think I was in denial, to be honest. I had no idea how much I had grown and it was a shock when I stepped on the scales for the first time.







(Image: Sarah-Jane Homer)



“I had struggled with my weight as a teenager, but discovered running and yoga in my early twenties and had sat comfortably between 11 and 7 pounds for years before I had my two children.

“I think I just assumed I would come back to this after my pregnancies. It didn’t happen but I was so happy to be a mom, I didn’t dwell on it.”

Sarah-Jane has now lost the 3rd 0.5 lbs and now weighs the 11th 13.5 lbs after hitting her locked-out target weight.

Sarah-Jane said: “I came back to my big running style during lockdown and now run 3-4 times a week. I feel so much more of myself when I hit the sidewalks.

“I can also get my boys back a lot easier now.

“Before my back was so sore I had to make them walk or squat against them. Finn, my youngest, weighs three stones and I can’t believe I used to carry this everywhere.”

