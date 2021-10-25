Brunello Cucinelli sales exceed pre-Covid levels





Brunello Cucinelli’s sales reached pre-Covid levels with net sales of € 502.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 9.4%. The Italian luxury house recorded increases in all markets except its home territory in Italy, where it recorded a decline of 6.9%. In Asia, sales increased by 18 percent, in Europe by 14.1 percent and in America by 7.9 percent. In the third quarter, Cucinelli’s revenue reached 188.8 million euros, up 12.5% ​​compared to the same period of 2019. The first nine months of the year went very, very well – commented Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the company -, the fall 2021 collections are very popular around the world, and everywhere a strong desire to come back to physical stores. Honestly, a year ago it would not have been possible to imagine such an excellent result, which gives us a glimpse of the end of the current year with a nice growth in turnover of around 25 % compared to 2020. Retail sales were up 15.6% from the first nine months of 2019, driven by stores operated by the company. Wholesale trade saw a slight increase of 3.3% compared to the same period of 2019. The company finished collecting orders for Spring 22 stating that the season was successful. We are very satisfied with the solidity of the multi-year projects shared with the main multi-brand clients, we can read in the note from Cucinellis.

