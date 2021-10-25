Zendaya looks sexy in this strappy dress at Dune’s after party, see photos





Hollywood actress Zendaya is a modern day pop culture icon. Besides her impressive acting skills, which made her the youngest actress to win an Emmy Award in 2020, the 25-year-old is also a fashion icon. During her latest Dunes movie promotions and red carpet appearances, Zendaya wowed internet users with her style. For the after party of her latest film Dune, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya has once again surpassed herself. The actress wore a strappy cutout creation by Nensi Dojaka with flowing sheer panels and a heart-shaped design. Completing her look in the heart dress, the actress added a touch of glamor for the night, with her hair swept to the side and her eye makeup sparkling. Posting the photo of Zendaya in her creation, the young Albanian designer complimented the actress and wrote in her Instagram caption, Zendaya in a custom sweetheart dress. I was waiting for more photos but I couldn’t. So so so excited for this moment. Thank you very much Law Roach for your beautiful vision and this incredible opportunity to dress Zendaya breathtakingly. Thank you very much Zendaya for making this dress even more beautiful. During the press tour for her latest film with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Zendaya showcased a range of fashion moments. It’s no surprise that the actress pulled off all the creative looks with panache. For her London part of the Dune promotions, Zendaya wore a corseted chain harness by Vivienne Westwood and a brown plaid wrap skirt, which she teamed with neutral pumps. The metal harness was oxidized brass and the Bogolan fabric skirt was printed with a natural dye created in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative. Zendaya styled her hair with bangs to frame her face, leaving the rest of her hair hanging loose. Here are some of her recent red carpet looks that are sure to make you a Zendaya fan: What look of Zendaya made you pale in front of the actress? Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

