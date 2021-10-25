Amanda Holden shares photo of ‘gorgeous’ purple dress and fans are all saying the same





Amanda Holden shared a snap in a ‘gorgeous’ purple dress this morning – and fans are all saying the same about her style choices. The mum-of-two looked amazing at 50 as she showed off her stunning figure in a long purple dress with matching nails and a silver watch. Posting to her 1.2 million Instagram followers, she simply wrote: “Morning”, tagging clothing brands Reiss and Altuzarra. READ MORE: Amanda Holden posts gorgeous beach vacation bikini pic and jealous fans compare her to a Bond girl The post racked up over 10,000 views in just over an hour, and fans flooded the comments section gushing with the look of former UK judge Got Talent. In the “boomerang” video on her Instagram feed, she poses while stepping forward in a pair of purple stilettos. One fan said: “Gorgeous color on you.” Another added: “Gorgeous as always, love the dress.” A third intervened: purple looks really good on you Amanda xx “ A fourth wrote cheekily: “Hello my dear.” The Heart radio presenter is beaming after returning recently from a vacation in the sun with her family.





(Image: PA)

Although she did not reveal to fans where she flew to last week, she did post a photo of herself enjoying an idyllic stroll along the beach. The star has done her share of globetrotting this year – just last month, having returned from a sunny vacation in Corfu with husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine. At the end of the family getaway, Amanda decided to stay on her own to enjoy some ‘time for myself’, telling fans at the time: I’m a mom, daughter and wife first and foremost. , but the next few days I could spend on my own – just to be me! “



This meant that Amanda had missed the wedding of her friend Ant McPartlin. What do you think of Amanda Holden's style? Let us know in the comments.

