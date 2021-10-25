The best men’s golf clothing to look great on the course

(IS)

We may not all be world class golfers, but we can make sure we are looking at the real deal while playing.

The better you feel on the course, the more likely you are to feel relaxed, hit the ball confidently and lower your score and clothes can definitely help.

If you’re just starting out you won’t hit the ball 400 yards like Bryson Dechambeau, or master the greens like the PGA Tour players right away, but you can make sure you hit your local club on a Sunday morning with seem to belong there. .

If you are a beginner who finds his feet in the game, there is no need to feel intimidated by fancy lessons. A dress code can be a great leveler, and if you find the right outfit for you, there’s no reason you should never feel out of place.

We’ve tested some of the finest, most competitive golf apparel from a variety of top manufacturers and brands, to make you feel great and feel great on your next round.

Sunderland from Scotland to Zermatt

For a stylish and practical look, Sunderland of Scotland overcoats and jackets are pretty hard to beat.

The historic brand has been producing classic pieces since the ’60s, and the performance golf jacket is nice and warm, shower-proof, has good quality zip pockets to keep valuables safe and can easily be worn in the bag. clubhouse and beyond thereafter.

A sturdy golf jacket is a must have for UK players and is among the best.

Buy now 80.00, Glenmuir

Bunker Mentality Cmax Brea Technical Golf Polo

Golf must be fun, otherwise what’s the point? Bunker Mentality is one of the boutique brands that helps remind everyone how enjoyable sports can be. They prioritize fun and flamboyance in their pieces and specialize in large, bold prints that will give you lots of character on the course.

This fantastic pink shirt is perfect for adding a splash of color to your golf outfit. If you’re feeling really brave, pair it with white pants and you’ll be ready for a party as you slip on.

Buy now 60.00, bunker mentality

PAYNTR X 001 F

If you’re getting serious in the game, swap your white sneakers for a good pair of golf shoes the next time you get out and play. The tips are great and perfect during the wettest months of the year, but these PAYNTR X 001 F with soft are one of the best all-around golf courses.

They are very comfortable, waterproof, beautiful, have a strong grip and are perfect for the casual golfer who wants to arrive, play and go to the pub afterwards without having to change shoes. If you’re looking for a shoe that does just about everything, it’s well worth the investment.

Buy now 119.99, American golf

Glenmuir G. Jedburgh sweater

Glenmuir is the official producer of Ryder Cup apparel, and they certainly know a thing or two about making stylish golf equipment. The quality of their craftsmanship also shines through in their fall pieces. This Kashmir sweater looks timeless, grips well while playing, and is more than stylish enough to be worn casually.

It’s nice and warm for the October rounds when the temperature starts to drop, but it’s also breathable and doesn’t get too heavy during play. A quality piece.

Buy now 85.00, Glenmuir

Lyle & Scott golf vest

If you’re looking for clothes that look great on the course and can also be worn in just about any other environment, Lyle and Scott has you covered.

The brand has a proud heritage of making classic golf pieces, and their basic polo shirts still translate well in most places, including the course. They also offer a selection of fall-colored outerwear, including this gilet that will dress up just about any golf outfit.

It’s equipped with sturdy zippered pockets to keep your valuables safe while you do your work, and it lets you wear just about any top underneath while still being smart enough to get out and play.

Buy now 90.00, Lyle & Scott

Osten. Polo block

Osten is one of the new boys on the golf apparel scene, only pitching during lockdown. But they definitely hit the ground running.

For beginners who want to look good without breaking the bank and buy pieces that will work anywhere, Osten strikes the right balance between streetwear-inspired designs and classic golf apparel. The block polo shirt and cap they are currently offering are also well priced, and this is a brand that was excited to see where it goes next. Keep an eye out.

Buy now 7.99, Tokyo Laundry

Ecco Biom G3 Gore-tex golf shoe

When it’s really wet, or you’re playing on a special course, it can be important to have a pair of cleats that will look great and keep you stable on wet, wavy fairways.

The soft leather and adjustable spikes of the Ecco G3 Gore-tex winter shoes make them a good option for golfers looking to invest in a piece that will bolster their golf wardrobe all year round. Appearance, too, makes it one of the more traditional options.

Buy now 273.00, Amazon

Adidas Go-to Primegreen Cold.rdy hoodie

Many beginners will look for equipment from top brands that they have already purchased from, rather than going directly to specialist stores or manufacturers. The Adidas lineup is packed with a wide array of options, ideal for the more brand-conscious shoppers looking to shop for their first pieces, including a range of stylish pants and the smart Adicross golf shoes, all of which are more than usable. outside the course.

Our top pick is the Go-to Primegreen Cold.rdy Hoodie, designed for the more casual consumer. It’s a comfortably fitted piece, with built-in stretch to help adapt to your body movements during the golf swing. It is ideal for the golf course and even the course. Hey, if the best players can wear hoodies on the world’s most prestigious golf courses, why can’t we?

Buy now 60.00, Adidas

Zerofit thermal

Golf in the fall and winter can be a lot of fun, and that’s where Zerofit comes in. Unlike the US, the UK is not fortunate enough to have sunny courses all year round and as the weather changes this shouldn’t prevent golfers from getting to the first tee and enjoying themselves.

The Japanese brand proudly declares itself as the producer of the warmest basecoat in the world. The unisex Heatrub Ultimate sits comfortably under shirts and tops, trapping body heat and creating extra warmth while providing freedom of movement. The turtleneck also goes well with most outfits and gives us a flavor of Tiger Woods in its splendor always a plus.

Buy now 55.99, Amazon

Midlayer Trent Oscar Jacobson

Oscar Jacobson’s range of golf apparel is packed with understated, high-quality items, which represent some of the smartest apparel we’ve seen, perfectly suited to the player seeking a classic look on the course with a modern touch.

Invest in quality with this highly breathable and versatile sweater in double jersey fabric. The high levels of elasticity provide excellent freedom of movement and forgiveness during your swing, while the soft, brushed interior fabric is very comfortable and also retains body heat to provide excellent insulation during cooler afternoons on the slopes. connections.

Buy now 69.99, American golf

Penguin Original Checked Golf Trousers

Well-structured golf pants are always a solid addition to any player’s wardrobe, and these plaid pants from Penguin will last and last.

The Stretch Pants provide moisture wicking, with plenty of breathability and a full range of motion, even if you end up riding bunkers and wading through rough terrain looking for another missed tee shot.

They’re also made with 30% recycled polyester and their professional fit means they perform just as well in the office as they do on the greens.

Buy now 59.90, Penguin

Mizuno G-Style golf shoe

Stay chic and relaxed with the G-Style, which makes the difference between sneakers and more traditional golf shoes on and off the course and offering fantastic comfort.

The shoe is available in navy blue or a more classic white, with a waterproof and soft-touch kuraray upper. The sole also offers considerable grip, while the product comes with a one-year waterproof warranty. They’ll keep you dry on soggy Sunday morning rounds and look great in the clubhouse afterwards.

Buy now 90.00, Mizuno

PING sensordry waterproof golf jacket

If anything is certain in this life, it is that British golfers will need a good waterproof jacket. The great British weather shouldn’t stop us from going out and improving our game, which means it’s one of the most essentials a golfer can have.

PING has a great heritage in the golf club world, and their clothes are great too. The Sensordry Waterproof Golf Jacket is a flattering fit that’s nice and lightweight, and the material doesn’t make a horrible noise when rubbing. It comes in several colors, including a pretty deep red, adding a touch of dynamism even if the weather turns gray.

Buy now 110.00, American golf

Classic Sounder Polo Burgundy

There are many options when it comes to polo shirts, but few have golf built into their DNA quite like Sounder’s.

The brand, which is a partnership between Folk founder and golf enthusiast Cathal McAteer and Urban Golf founder James Day, has sport at heart. They specialize in classic pieces with a contemporary twist, and this polo shirt shows what they do best.

It’s made from high quality cotton that’s breathable and soft to the touch, and will refine outfits on the course. It’s perfect for wearing after too, and there’s a finishing touch that we love a Sounder patch and bullet marker on the hem, which finishes off the piece nicely.

Buy now 65.00, depth sounder

Manoirs Golf Shorts

If you haven’t heard of it, Manors is one of the most stylish and fashion-conscious golf brands. It’s about taking inspiration from the tradition of golf, but without all the congestion often associated with the game. Were big fans of their approach, and these classic shorts will brighten up any summer golf outfit.

They are comfortable, stylish and have some nice details, including a leather Manors patch on the waistband and ribbed pleats. Their knitted polo shirts and woolen vests are also elegant pieces.

Buy now 110.00, Manors