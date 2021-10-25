what are the opportunities for designers in this merger?

When two cultures collide, that is, when the intersection of two different groups results in a kind of friction, a new culture is created. This new culture is built on different aspects of the original ones, sharing positive and negative impacts. This is what the anthropologist Roy Wagner defends in The Invention of Culture, written in 1975.

When we talk about fashion and interacting games, we are also talking about two different cultures sharing a space in the market. So, is there a collision about to happen? What is this new culture? What aspects of each of the original cultures, fashion and gaming, will continue?

We posed these questions and many more to key players in the fashion and gaming industry: is there room and what are the opportunities for fashion designers in this merger?

This article is the result of a collaboration between the Digital Fashion Group Academy and FashionUnited, written by Dr Lvia Pinent, professor of digital research at the Digital Fashion Group Academy.

Digital design from a traditional perspective

Designing for games requires not only programming skills, but aesthetics as well. The game world has a very specific aesthetic that would have been influenced by fashion brands such as Balenciaga in Fortnite. Or could fashion have been influencing the game for longer than you think?

For Lui Iarocheski, Group Marketing Director of PlatformE, this relationship between the two cultures has always existed. He entered the fashion world because of the game. He wanted to develop the perfect clothes for his favorite characters, with the right fit, drape and realistic fabrics. From Iaroscheski’s perspective, traditional fashion offers techniques that have yet to be explored through play.

“As a gamer, one thing that bothers me is that this collision of fashion and gaming revolves too much around product sheets. And for gamers, it’s not a meaningful approach,” says Iarocheski. If fashion brands don’t create real experiences for gamers, the reverse is also true: “Sometimes the clothes aren’t as well represented as they should be, and the game’s narrative breaks down, the immersion breaks “adds Iarocheski. As he explains, using a hypothetical game set in 2050. To develop a real experience, game designers should think about the cotton fabric used for the characters. “How will cotton fabric be in 50 years? Will there be fabric? This is the kind of discussion fashion designers have in mind and could bring to game agencies,” concludes Iarocheski.

Metaverse and the limits of fashion

The fusion of gaming and fashion offers limitless opportunities for creativity, which will transcend the physical limits of the fashion industry. William Easton of FutureGames thinks that when other industries try to get into gaming, “they’re trying to mirror, or simulate, what we already have in the real world, and bring it into the game. game. But the metaverse space allows you to change the physics. You don’t have the same kind of constraints. ”

Daniella Loftus, of This Outfit Does Not Exist, adds: “In the physical world, I can wear an avant-garde dress, but it is linked to my physical form. I was born with a set of determined biological characteristics.” Even when wearing physical clothing to cover or hide certain features, we are still tied to this. As Loftus concludes, “In the virtual world your avatar is built by you, it can look anything you want, it can express whatever you think needs to be expressed.”

Careers in the metaverse and games for fashion designers

The unlimited opportunities of the Metaverse can be explored by fashion and game designers when working together. As Alexis Arragon, Managing Director of Skinvaders, emphasizes: “We are still in the infancy of this new culture, which combines gaming and fashion. We will have to train a new generation of fashion designers, as well as a new generation to fulfill new roles and new expertise that will take us to new limits. ”

For Richard Hobbs of Brand New Vision, the skills required in digital fashion for games are at the heart of fashion design. Hobbs discussed traditional techniques such as understanding how models work and how materials behave. The way a garment is constructed, as well as an overall design concept, is always very important: “What we have to do is create a beautiful fashion and then convert it for the game.” As a veteran of the fusion of fashion and technology, Hobbs concludes our discussion by reflecting on the role of game engines and the instrumentalization of the fashion industry: “I see game engines as a means to reach an end for fashion. Fashion doesn’t have to be part of the game, it could be using the tools created by the gaming industry to create other experiences. People don’t necessarily want to wear a Balenciaga couture piece while they are running around with their friends. The game itself is a part, but interconnected game engines with very good avatars and very good mode, this is where the future should be. We’re at the very beginning of the discussion about the endless creative opportunities for designers and fashion professionals in the metaverse. We must quickly occupy the spaces and make our voices been heard. As Easton quoted from fiction writer William Gibson, “The future is already here, it’s just not distributed evenly.

This article is based on the live webinar “The Metaverse: where fashion and gaming collision”, hosted by TDFGA in partnership with Parsons N Ventures. You can watch a preview of the discussion below and the full webinar on the TDFGA website.