Dolly Parton wears a jeweled hot pink dress during a performance at a charity event in Nashville

Dolly Parton was seen in concert during the Kiss 2021 Breast Cancer Farewell concert at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Sunday.

The 75-year-old Grammy-winning singer appeared to be in her element as she sang several of her hits as she appeared at the charity event.

The performer also recently sat down for an interview where she touched on a variety of topics spanning the span of her career as a musician.

Parton wore an eye-catching pink dress that featured lots of jewelry on various parts of her build during the performance.

Singer Gettin ‘Happy also wore a pair of high heeled shoes that were just as stylish as her outfit.

The country’s legend accessorized with a single ring worn on her left hand as she serenaded the crowd.

Her gorgeous blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders and complimented the light shade of her outfit.

Parton recently sat down for an interview with Magazine W and discussed various topics during the session.

The Jolene singer notably spoke to the media about one of her personal secrets to success and advised her fans to stay busy productively.

“You have to keep going, but you have to be smart about your time and your choices,” she said.

She went on to say that she had learned to become much more direct with her professional interests over the years.

“I always say that in business I look like a woman, but I think like a man. Over time this has helped me a lot: I’ll tell you where to put it if I don’t like where you got it, ”she said.

Parton was then asked who she would like to play her in a potential biopic, and she revealed that she had thought about the question in the past.

“We would probably have to launch a small Dolly, a medium Dolly and an older Dolly. I had a couple of different people in my head, but they’re almost as old as I am now, ”she said.

The hitmaker then displayed her sense of confidence and remarked that she would even consider appearing in the potential feature film as herself.

“I could play myself. And I could! I am no matter how old I must be. I always say, I’m as old as yesterday, but I’m as new as tomorrow, ”she said.

Parton pointed out that she had always thought about her career and talked about retaining her editing rights to a song when Elvis Presley wanted to cover the track.

She said: “These are my songs, they are like my children”. And I expect them to support me when I’m old! ‘

Dennis Quaid also made an appearance at the charity event and seemed to relish his time on stage while performing with many other musicians.

The 67-year-old actor notably sported a flashy black suit jacket that shone slightly in the hall spotlight.

The Far from Heaven actor contrasted the dark color of his outerwear with a stark white shirt as he performed for the crowd.