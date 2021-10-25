Fashion
Dolly Parton wears a jeweled hot pink dress during a performance at a charity event in Nashville
Dolly Parton looks stunning in a hot pink, jeweled gown at the 2021 breast cancer farewell concert in Nashville
Dolly Parton was seen in concert during the Kiss 2021 Breast Cancer Farewell concert at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Sunday.
The 75-year-old Grammy-winning singer appeared to be in her element as she sang several of her hits as she appeared at the charity event.
The performer also recently sat down for an interview where she touched on a variety of topics spanning the span of her career as a musician.
For a good cause: Dolly Parton was seen in concert during the 2021 Kiss Farewell to Breast Cancer concert at the CMA Theater in Nashville on Sunday
Parton wore an eye-catching pink dress that featured lots of jewelry on various parts of her build during the performance.
Singer Gettin ‘Happy also wore a pair of high heeled shoes that were just as stylish as her outfit.
The country’s legend accessorized with a single ring worn on her left hand as she serenaded the crowd.
Her gorgeous blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders and complimented the light shade of her outfit.
Stand out: Parton wore an eye-catching pink dress that featured lots of jewelry on various parts of her build during the performance
Matching well: Singer Gettin ‘Happy also wore a pair of high heeled shoes that were just as stylish as her outfit. Her gorgeous blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders and complimented the light shade of her outfit.
Parton recently sat down for an interview with Magazine W and discussed various topics during the session.
The Jolene singer notably spoke to the media about one of her personal secrets to success and advised her fans to stay busy productively.
“You have to keep going, but you have to be smart about your time and your choices,” she said.
Pro Tips: The Jolene singer notably spoke to the media about one of her personal secrets to success and advised her fans to stay productive and busy.
She went on to say that she had learned to become much more direct with her professional interests over the years.
“I always say that in business I look like a woman, but I think like a man. Over time this has helped me a lot: I’ll tell you where to put it if I don’t like where you got it, ”she said.
Parton was then asked who she would like to play her in a potential biopic, and she revealed that she had thought about the question in the past.
pragmatic: She went on to express that she had learned to become much more direct with her professional interests over the years.
“We would probably have to launch a small Dolly, a medium Dolly and an older Dolly. I had a couple of different people in my head, but they’re almost as old as I am now, ”she said.
The hitmaker then displayed her sense of confidence and remarked that she would even consider appearing in the potential feature film as herself.
“I could play myself. And I could! I am no matter how old I must be. I always say, I’m as old as yesterday, but I’m as new as tomorrow, ”she said.
Parton pointed out that she had always thought about her career and talked about retaining her editing rights to a song when Elvis Presley wanted to cover the track.
In the past: Parton pointed out that she had always thought about her career and talked about retaining her editing rights to a song when Elvis Presley wanted to cover the song.
Appearance: Dennis Quaid also made an appearance at the charity event and appeared to enjoy his time on stage while performing with many other musicians
Dressed New: The 67-year-old actor notably sported a flashy black suit jacket that glowed slightly in the hall spotlight
She said: “These are my songs, they are like my children”. And I expect them to support me when I’m old! ‘
Dennis Quaid also made an appearance at the charity event and seemed to relish his time on stage while performing with many other musicians.
The 67-year-old actor notably sported a flashy black suit jacket that shone slightly in the hall spotlight.
The Far from Heaven actor contrasted the dark color of his outerwear with a stark white shirt as he performed for the crowd.
Light and Dark: The Far from Heaven actor contrasted the color of his outerwear with a stark white shirt as he performed for the crowd
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10127259/Dolly-Parton-rocks-bejeweled-hot-pink-dress-performing-charitable-event-Nashville.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]