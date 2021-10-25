Men’s football binds UCLA on Seniors Day

As the men’s soccer team (5-5-4, 2-3-2 Pac-12) faced off against interstate No.22 rival UCLA (8-5-1, 3-3-1 Pac-12) for the seniors On the day, the weather at Cagan Stadium proved to be the deciding factor in the game. It was the persistent downpour and strong gusts of wind that forced the referees to call off the game at the end of settlement as a 1-1 draw due to dangerous ground conditions.

To start the game, the two Californian teams were familiarizing themselves with the unknown rain as neither team was able to create many opportunities. Much like they would for the rest of the day, players struggled to gain traction on the pitch, sliding left and right and misjudging passes as the ball slipped longer than expected or stopped. in a large puddle.

That remained game history until the 30th minute, when junior forward Gabe Segal earned a yellow card after colliding with UCLA senior goalkeeper Justin Garces. The ensuing brawl would set the tone for the remainder of the match, as tension continued to build through the harsh fouls and physical play.

During the final 15 minutes of the first half, the Bruins controlled possession but allowed themselves only one major scoring opportunity, which was denied due to a magnificent save by Stanfords junior goalie Redshirt Matt Frank.

As the whistle sounded for half-time and the rain got stronger, both teams knew they were ready for a tough game. Goalies swept the ripped grass in front of each goal as the pitch was speckled with mud and areas filled with standing water.

To start the second half, the Cardinal dominated the ball and put pressure on the Bruin defense, holding the ball in the box, but failed to come away with a goal.

However, the energy in the stadium started to change in the 60th minute. Several Bruins players have expressed their frustrations with an uncalled handball in the box, as well as a no-call that would have earned them a penalty shot.

UCLA maintained possession for a long time, giving the team plenty of opportunities none of which were able to capitalize on. In the 63rd minute, UCLA sophomore forward Grayson Doody scored a wide open goal thanks to the unconventional path the ball took in the pouring rain. Shortly after, in the 72nd minute, a pass through the box landed the ball in a large puddle, throwing the Bruins again and knocking them off the crossbar.

It was finally in the 73rd minute that a series of heads allowed UCLA to smash the scoreboard with a goal from red-shirt first-year forward Jose Contell. To celebrate, everyone in the Bruins dove headfirst, slipping several feet across the court as they gave themselves a 1-0 lead over the Cardinal.

With only 10 minutes left in the rulebook, it felt like UCLA had this one in the bag. Let go The Bruins’ chants emerged from the stands, and the gloomy weather made it seem as though there was little hope for the Cardinal’s return.

Lo and behold, however, Stanford scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute thanks to second-year defenseman Noah Adnan, who scored on the rebound after junior defenseman Keegan Hughes saw his shot attempt blocked.

Sitting tied at one goal apiece, the two teams continued to fight. In a game that perhaps best sums up the game for both sides, UCLA had the opportunity to sideline the game in the 87th minute with a breakaway, only for Bruin forward and defender to Cardinal slip on the grass and fall.

Neither team would be given a great opportunity for the remainder of the settlement and their tie would be maintained until the whistle. Both teams returned to the benches to recuperate for an additional period, only to be informed that the head referee had decided to stop the game. Due to dangerous ground conditions, the game would end in a 1-1 draw after just 90 minutes of play.

To end the regular season, the Cardinal is scheduled for a four-game road trip, starting with a bout against the Oregon State Beavers. Kick-off is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. PT in Corvallis, Ore.