Carol Vorderman Looks Unreal In A Bodycon Dress To Share Exciting News



















October 25, 2021 – 12:19 BST



Grace Lindsay Countdown star Carol Vorderman looked unreal on Sunday in a bodycon dress as she announced who she would host this year’s Pride of Britain Awards with.

Carol vorderman delighted fans on Sunday when she took to social media to announce some exciting news about the British pride award. RELATED: Carol Vorderman Impresses With Her Ultra-Sculpting Leggings – And We Need Them ASAP By posting a photo on Instagram, the former Countdown the star looked unreal in a tight red dress as she was joined by the famous dancer Ashley banjo. She captioned the shot: “I was dying to tell you, but I had to keep the schtum until now… I’m so glad my mate @ashleybanjogram is joining me in co-hosting this year’s @PrideOfBritain. It’s a special ceremony, and he’s a special man [heart emoji] hourrayyyyyyyyyyy “. Loading the player … WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears cutout dress to return to the races The 60-year-old looked stunning in the floor-length maxi dress that perfectly showcased her slim figure at the gym. MORE: Carol Vorderman Stuns In No Makeup Selfie – And Looks Flawless Fans rushed to comment on the photo, with one writing: “Beautiful dress,” while others simply left a flurry of flames and emojis. Carol Vorderman looked radiant in the red dress Carol styled the dress with a pair of open toe heels and wore her hair in glamorous waves, looking stunning as she posed for the camera. Ashley also took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “The news is finally out and as you can see I’m pretty excited about it. [laughing emoji] I officially co-host the @prideofbritain Awards alongside the legend that is @carolvordersThe awards take place at Grosvenor House in London and will air on November 4. We can’t wait to see these two on our screens! Earlier in the evening, Carol announced that she had got a makeover for the special event, and shared a photo of her sporting a brighter blonde shade than usual. Carol looked gorgeous as she showed off her new look She revealed: “Got a bit more blonde for the awards @prideofbritain… Thank you thank you Kala @kalas_hair_boutique. # Award winning hairstylist # Wales.” Her fans were quick to share their love for her new look, with comments: “Loving it xx”, “Superb”, “Omg babe you are beautiful, love the hair” and: “Wonderful”. CHECK OUT: Carol Vorderman looks amazing in a bold bodycon mini dress

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20211025124776/carol-vorderman-curve-hugging-dress-pride-of-britain-reveal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos