Manyavar signs as official Indian partner of ICC Mens T20 World Cup ’21

NEW DELHI : Ethnic clothing retailer Manyavarpart of Kolkata-headquartered Vedant Fashions Ltd said on Monday it has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the official Indian clothing partner of the ICC Mens World Cup T20 2021.

Manyavar has uploaded the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup from the Super 12 matches which started on October 23, 2021 with the Australia-South Africa game in Abu Dhabi. As part of the association, Manyavar will have a presence in the field and on ICC’s digital assets, the Kolkata-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Manyavar, which is heavily involved in the branded Indian bridal wear market, has been associated with cricket properties in the past. The brand is known for its association with Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils as the official Indian partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Manyavar is the flagship brand of Vedant Fashions Ltd; Apart from this, the company also retail Manthan which positions itself as a value brand meeting the demands of the middle market. Twamev, on the other hand, caters to the premium category. It also sells bridal and second-hand clothing for women through Mohey, and caters to the whole family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.

“Manyavar as a brand embraces celebration and togetherness and cricket is the biggest party in the country which brings together people of all age groups. Therefore, our association with cricket is a natural extension, ”said Vedant Modi, Marketing Director, Vedant Fashions Ltd. .

The company’s long-standing partnership with IPL has resulted in a good recall of the Manyavar brand, Modi said.

The association with the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will help us to further consolidate the brand in the hearts and minds of our consumers, he added.

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 will run from October 17 to November 14, 2021 with matches in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

