How fashion can become more sustainable





The fashion industry is rightly vilified for its unsustainable environment.

It takes over 4000 liters of water to make jeans and most of this water is not recycled.

Industry is also responsible for 10% of global annual carbon emissions.

Technology and the rapid digitization of the supply chain can make fashion more sustainable. Fashion has long been perceived as a major contributor forest fires, rising sea levels, unfair wages, labor exploitation and overflowing landfills. Unfortunately, these perceptions are true. it takes over 4000 liters of water to make jeans and most of that water is not recycled – indeed, a fifth of all wastewater in the world comes from fashion. Industry is also responsible for 10% of annual global carbon emissions, that’s more than all international flights and shipping combined. The whole fashion industry has been vilified for years. More recently, observers have lamented the rapid rise of fashion for its unethical manufacturing practices and general lack of respect for the environment. Yet despite the backlash, most of the fast fashion businesses continued to grow. As human beings, we feel social pressure to conform to attitudes widely accepted by society, often socially claiming that we support these causes even if our actions are not aligned with our demands. Although most people are aware that ethical initiatives are important for a better future, they do not easily deviate from their default behavior, especially when it offers benefits such as affordability, style and convenience. convenience. This is where technology and the rapid digitization of the supply chain can make all the difference. Digitization of the supply chain Aside from the moral argument of leaving the planet a better place for future generations, we now have a very powerful tool in the industry’s arsenal: profits. Yes, it sounds like an oxymoron, but thanks to digitalization, companies can unlock profitability sooner and create a much more transparent supply chain. Digitization removes opacity and middlemen, improves speed and reduces inventory days. This frees up margins and brings about favorable changes to the bottom line. Digitization also comes with other important benefits such as transparency, predictability, accountability and traceability, all of which are essential to create irreversible positive change in fashion supply chains. Here’s how we can finally put our thoughts into action and make it all worth it. Once all workshops are digitized, manufacturers, brands and consumers can verify exactly where a product was made, who made it, and how it was made. When supply flows are digitized, the same stakeholders can verify whether the fabric has been truly ethically sourced and whether the material is as sustainable as it is claimed. If manufacturing processes are digitized and recorded, the carbon footprint becomes transparent for all to see. Finally, if quality controls, audits and environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessments are digitized, their reports become verifiable and available to all brands and consumers. We already know that the majority of Generation Z – the generation born between 1997-2012 – and millennial consumers prefer to buy sustainable and ethical products at the same price. Many would even pay more for it. But the important catalyst for increasing adoption of ESG-friendly practices is getting old-fashioned brands, manufacturers and businesses to embrace them. And perhaps the fastest way would be to use the profitability brought about by digitization to catalyze, encourage and encourage it. Digitization will certainly improve the bottom line of companies and in turn offer significantly higher levels of transparency and sustainability. The newly available funds could then be reinvested in the implementation of processes that are both respectful of the environment and of the employees. It would mean fairer wages, better practices and more sustainable fabrics without costing companies a dime. These changes will ultimately help the business landscape to become more ethical, as companies will take an inside-out approach rather than going through a catch-up exercise. The use of technology in companies will have a greater impact on the collective productivity gain due to transactional efficiency and the innovation multiplier effect resulting from digitized processes. Now is the time to drive the transformation of global capitalism towards a more digital, more inclusive and more ethical future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/10/how-technology-and-digitization-can-make-the-fashion-industry-more-ethical/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos