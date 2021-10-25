“Happy Blues”: Bipasha Basu Sets Big Beach Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Maldives





In recent times, many celebrities have vacationed in the Maldives, as have Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover. With perfect villas, pristine white sand beaches and spectacular sunsets, the the island nation is nothing less than a paradise.

But the actor hasn’t only sparked a huge travel urge with his photos, Bipasha has also set fashion goals that are perfect for a beach vacation. Take a look at some of our favorite looks from her vacation wardrobe: She was seen in a fun swimsuit that featured a neon green bodice with fringes attached to a printed bottom. Bipasha seems to have mastered the art of pulling waves off the beach, as she completed the look with big hoops and reflective sunglasses. The actor looked equally chic in a short blue Limerick kaftan dress that she teamed with reflective sunglasses. Stepping away from the beaches to explore the lush greenery of the Maldives, Bipasha wore another kaftan dress that featured hints of yellow and green and an asymmetrical hem. We love the lively and bold leaf print that adorned the ensemble. Posing against the stunning blue sky, Bipasha looked like a vision in a maxi dress by designer Payal Singhal. She captioned all of the photos, hanging from the clouds, and we couldn’t agree more. Here’s hoping we continue to see more of Bipashas’ flawless style play!

