Angelina Jolie Wears A Silver Bodycon Dress With Zahara Jolie-Pitt And Shiloh For The Eternals Premiere | Fashion trends





After wowing crowds at the Eternals Los Angeles premiere, Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet at the film’s Rome premiere with her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. years. On Sunday evening, the 46-year-old actor has his two daughters at the 16th Rome Film Festival screening of his new MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film with Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington. For the occasion, Angelina Jolie chose a strapless metallic silver dress that hugs her curves in the right places and accentuates her enviable figure. As for her two daughters, they looked equally lovely in white and black sets. Jolie walked the red carpet wearing the silver metallic creation from luxury label Versace. It featured a corset-style bust with gathered details at the waist and an hourglass silhouette that created a low-cut hem. Discover the photos of the preview: Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet for the film ‘Eternals’ at the 16th Rome Film Fest. (PA) READ ALSO: Zahara Jolie Wears Her Mom Angelina Jolie’s 2014 Oscars Dress To Eternals Premiere Looking like a literal goddess, she accessorized the set with large silver earrings that stood out against the long straight line of her hair. Jolie styled her silver dress with minimal makeup that included smoky eyeshadow, nude lipstick, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin. Angelina Jolie at the 16th Rome Film Festival. (AFP) Beside her, sixteen-year-old Zahara chose a Greek-style white dress adorned with gold straps framing her neck and bust. She left her hair up to one side and accessorized the dress with a white pin. Zahara Jolie-Pitt with Angelina Jolie and Shiloh. (AP) Shiloh, 15, went for a more funky and relaxed look on the red carpet. She wore a sleeveless black mini dress with a bow and pleats decorating the front. A pair of casual yellow animal print sneakers, hoops and hair tied in a bun completed the look. Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (R). (AFP) Shiloh, 15, went for a more funky and relaxed look on the red carpet. She wore a sleeveless black mini dress with a bow and pleats decorating the front. A pair of casual yellow animal print sneakers, hoops and hair tied in a bun completed the look. | # + | Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie and Zahara made headlines at the Eternals Los Angeles premiere when the 16-year-old recycled her mother’s dress from the 2014 Oscars. She wore a champagne Elie dress. Saab Couture that Jolie wore to the Oscars with her ex Brad Pitt. She had paired the dress with minimal accessories, a sleek hairstyle, and a makeup-free look. Angelina Jolie with her children at the Eternals premiere (2021), Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt at the 2014 Oscars Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021. The film is directed by Chlo Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

