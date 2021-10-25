The return of the Flower Chintz pattern and how to add it to your wardrobe – Flux Magazine





Alexa Wang words Image source: Pexels Your grandmother’s butterfly tablecloth has never looked so stylish. In fact, she could probably teach you a lesson in how to wear this fabric, given that its popularity peaked in the 60s and 70s. In its oldest form, the chintz was made from calico in Indian hues, made with loose materials. Since then it has become the envy of aristocrats and fashion. Fashion Week: The Return of Chintz Busy botanical floral designs were so used to seeing in home interiors that they are coming back into fashion. The best Italian designers and brands have decided to present the floral designs, which are usually found in spring, during their fall / winter fashion shows. Popular spring and summer flowers, such as red Valentine’s Day roses (found here), littered the podium at the Chelsea Flower Show. Mulberry Creative Director Johnny Coca said he wanted to use bold colors and classic prints to create unpredictable depth. Rochas owner Alessandro DellAcqua has described the prints as feminine and brings freshness and a nice attitude to the figure. He goes on to say that chintz gives the sophisticated woman a cool aesthetic feel and eccentricity that can only be found by layering in glossy floral prints. How to add Chintz to your wardrobe There are many ways to wear and accessorize the chintz. For example, men and women can add a Waltham pocket watch inside their blazer or embroidered chintz jacket. In the office Wearing chintz to work is tempting because it provides an offbeat contrast to the gray walls and beige cubicles of a traditional office. A sheer babydoll dress won’t be out of place in the office as long as you layer it with a tailored gingham blouse with ruffle sleeves. Women should pair chintz office looks with a no-makeup face, while men would look stylish with a beard. Men are increasingly comfortable wearing flowery suits, ties, socks, button-down shirts and shoes. The men would make a statement by entering with a suit made of flowers. At the shopping mall Is it possible to dress a pattern as strong as chintz? We think so, but you need to do it with caution. Since chintz is the perfect example of maximalism, you’ll need to focus on more spacious designs and leave plenty of white or black space to avoid being too noisy. Find comfy clothes that you typically find in any wardrobe, like t-shirts, pants, and skirts, and find chintz-patterned versions of these basics. Choose only one chintz pattern type of clothing and pair it with a neutral. For example, choose black pants and a chintz blouse. At the promenade Since chintz is now a staple in winter fashion, why not be really daring and try wearing a chintz coat? If you live in a climate with a lot of snow, you will stand out against the white landscape. Although you have to be brave to achieve this, you will undoubtedly be the target of many envious glances. Men can wear chintz leather jackets that cut at the waist or tuck under the buttocks for warmth. Women should always choose a floor-length chintz coat, as it will look like a long dress straight out of the 1700s. Red and black chintz jackets are the chicest, but blue works too. Adding chintz to your wardrobe can seem like an impossible feat. After all, its strongest factor is off the charts. However, with a few adjustments, anyone can wear this unique and stylish fabric.

