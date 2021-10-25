Jules Robinson flaunts 20kg weight loss in faux leather dress in Sydney

She recently revealed that she had lost “nearly 20kg” in 15 weeks, after signing on as the new face of weight loss company Jenny Craig earlier this year.

And on Sunday, Married at First Sight star Jules Robinson flaunted her incredible figure by attending a party on a star-studded ship alongside her husband Cameron Merchant.

The 39-year-old mom looked absolutely stunning as she pulled her curves into a bodycon faux leather dress for the occasion, which showcased her ample cleavage and slender figure.

Superb! First Sight Married star Jules Robinson just lost “nearly 20 kilograms” in the past three months – and showed off his epic physique at a boat party on Sunday

She paired her look with a bold smoky eye, peach lip gloss, and a flash of bronzer, while styling her hair with a relaxed beach wave.

Jules was dripping with confidence as she settled in for photos with Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley, Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston, as the gang enjoyed a sunny stroll around Sydney Harbor.

She was practically beaming as she moved closer to her husband for a bang, who donned a flamingo-patterned beach shirt for the outing.

Gorgeous: Jules was dripping with confidence as she settled down for photos with Bachelor star Brittany Hockley (right) as the gang enjoyed a sunny stroll around Sydney Harbor

We found love: Jules and Cam were all smiles as they posed alongside Bachelor stars Jimmy Nicholson (right) and Holly Kingston (second right) during the glitzy affair

Last month Jules debuted her jaw-dropping figure in stylish sportswear after confirming she was “so close” to reaching her goal after just 15 weeks.

Jules posed a storm on Instagram in an exercise bra and tight black leggings, looking healthy and happy as she beamed towards the camera.

A second photo showed the reality TV star jumping in the air in joy, showing off her slender figure and muscular arms.

“NSW Gyms Reopen Tomorrow! Jules captioned the message. “I’m coming back healthier and fitter, maybe not stronger (I’m coming to pump class) than I was going into the 3.5 month lockdown – which is a great feeling and pretty amazing!”

Stunning: Last month Jules debuted his breathtaking figure in stylish sportswear after confirming his impressive weight loss

She added that she achieved her goal through “determination” and help from Jenny Craig, adding, “I’m so close to my goal!” So close !

“For anyone wanting to know the details .. I’ve been doing #rapidresultsmax and have been doing it for 15 weeks and almost hit my 20kg goal, back to where I was before pregnancy.”

She claims 20 pounds “slipped” over her figure after welcoming her son Ollie last October.

Delighted: A second photo showed the star jumping in the air for joy, showing off her slender figure and muscular arms in the process

“It was my own kind of lockdown working nonstop at home and my mom full time. It happens! Familiar story, isn’t it! She added.

“I love my curves, I embraced all stages of postpartum and felt like I had the energy to focus on me about 8 months later.”

“If I can do it during the lockdown, so can you,” she concluded.

“I love my curves, I embraced all stages of postpartum and felt like I had the energy to focus on me for about 8 months,” Jules said. Photographed earlier this year

Flashback: Jules said 20 pounds “crept in” after she and her husband Cameron Merchant welcomed their son Ollie last October. Photographed at her baby shower while pregnant with Ollie

Jenny Craig’s Plan provides users with dietitian-designed meals and snacks, one-on-one counseling, and a comprehensive plan to “take the guesswork out of losing weight”.

Jules welcomed her first child, little Ollie, with her husband Cameron Merchant last year.

The couple officially married in January 2019, after meeting on the reality show Married At First Sight.